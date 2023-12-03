Andrew Gilding: Darts has completely changed my life after suffering from depression

Andrew Gilding says "darts has completely changed my life" after he revealed he suffered with depression from his late teens to his early 30s.

Gilding celebrated his maiden TV title at the 2023 UK Open with an incredible 11-10 victory over Michael van Gerwen at Butlin's Minehead Resort back in March, edging out the Dutch superstar in a last-leg thriller.

The 52-year-old trailed 9-7 at one stage, before fighting back brilliantly in the closing stages to become the oldest first-time winner of a PDC premier televised event.

"Darts has completely changed my life," said Gilding, who is bidding to progress beyond the second round stage at the World Championship for the first time in his career.

"From my late teens to my early 30s, I was suffering with depression. We have a history of it in my family on my father's side. My Dad had it, and my Grandad had it.

"I was a total recluse at one point, but darts helped me get out again. I started going to church and I played the guitar in a church band.

"They even got me up singing at one point which was great preparation for the big stage, because there's nothing more petrifying than that for me!

"I went from not wanting to show my face outside to then joining a local darts team, and I gradually worked my way up in the pub leagues.

"A few people said: 'He's not good enough to make county', but I think I just had this inner belief, and the rest is history!"

