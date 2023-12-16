World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson begins quest for third title with win over Simon Whitlock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the best action from Night Two of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace A look back at some of the best action from Night Two of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Gary Anderson was back on the Alexandra Palace stage and in relentless form as the 52-year-old crushed Simon Whitlock to cruise through at the World Darts Championship on Saturday.

The two-time World Champion may currently be ranked 21 in the world but he has statistically played better than anyone on the PDC circuit this year.

World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Results Jamie Hughes 3-1 David Cameron (R1) Keane Barry 3-1 Reynaldo Rivera (R1) Scott Williams 3-1 Haruki Muramatsu (R1) Gary Anderson 3-0 Simon Whitlock (R2)

The legendary Scot, who turns 53 on December 22, raced through the opening set in 11, 14 and 18 darts to storm with an average close to 105.

Anderson then defied a 106 checkout from the Aussie to clinch set two 3-1 and double his lead with three 180s to his name.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anderson defeated Whitlock in the second round with this spectacular 116 checkout Anderson defeated Whitlock in the second round with this spectacular 116 checkout

He soon wrapped up a 3-0 with a classy 116 finish to end the contest with a neat 98.3 average and five 180s.

"The more I play, the more I get used to it, so fingers crossed. But I still want to be 35 again," Anderson told Sky Sports.

The flashy Scott Williams left his form on the Tour behind him as he rolled his way past Japan's former World Cup of Darts semi-finalist Haruki Muramatsu to reach the next round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Williams attempted a no-look 180, then followed it up with a 120 checkout in his first leg Williams attempted a no-look 180, then followed it up with a 120 checkout in his first leg

'Shaggy' opening the match with a 120 checkout and even attempted a blind 180 on his way to claiming an edgy set but he swept his way through the second without reply.

Muramatsu claimed the third set to halve the deficit, but Williams sealed the deal when he nailed a show-stopping 127 on the bullseye to set up a clash against Danny Noppert on Thursday.

Jamie Hughes finally tasted success at Ally Pally at the fifth time of asking to reach the second round with a 3-1 victory against David Cameron.

The Tipton ace known as 'Yozza' sealed the victory on double eight before showing plenty of emotion on the big stage as he set up a meeting with Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Hughes let out all his emotions after his first ever victory on the Ally Pally stage Jamie Hughes let out all his emotions after his first ever victory on the Ally Pally stage

Keane Barry missed a total of 26 darts at a double, while his Filipino opponent Reynaldo Rivera failed with 22 attempts, but it was the Irishman who pinned a Shanghai 120 checkout on his way to a slow-burner of a win and a clash against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday evening.

Chizzy makes winning start on Saturday afternoon

Dave Chisnall has struggled for form on the televised stage in 2023, but has picked up three European Tour titles as well as winning two Players Championship events

World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Results Lee Evans 3-0 Sandro Eric Sosing (R1) Connor Scutt 3-0 Krzysztof Kciuk (R1) Jules van Dongen 1-3 Darren Penhall (R1) Dave Chisnall 3-1 Cameron Menzies (R2)

Dave Chisnall broke the heart of an emotional Cameron Menzies, who missed five darts to force a deciding set with the St Helens thrower eventually coming through a tricky second-round tie 3-1.

Former Lakeside Championship semi-finalist Menzies spent Friday morning plumbing before taking to the biggest stage in world darts to defeat Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in the opening round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Menzies couldn't hide his emotion after losing to Dave Chisnall and exiting the World Darts Championship in the second round Cameron Menzies couldn't hide his emotion after losing to Dave Chisnall and exiting the World Darts Championship in the second round

And he made a good start but 'Chizzy' recovered from a set down to reel off three in a row and complete a fine victory over the Scot with six 180s along the way.

Earlier, Connor Scutt was the pick of the players involved in the first-round matches, returning a 95.97 average on his way to a 3-0 whitewash victory over Krzysztof Kciuk of Poland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Darren Penhall breezes the first two legs of the third set, taking out a 108 and 120 against Jules van Dongen Darren Penhall breezes the first two legs of the third set, taking out a 108 and 120 against Jules van Dongen

Darren Penhall provided some flashy moments during his 3-1 victory over Jules van Dongen, taking out three ton-plus finishes, while Lee Evans overcame Sandro Eric Sosing 3-0 to book a second-round meeting with the in-form Luke Humphries.

Darren Penhall's 2023

Came out of retirement to play on the DPA circuit



Won 11 events to qualify for Ally Pally



English-born Australian is nicknamed 'Smooth Operator'



Wins on his World Championship debut



What's happening on Sunday at the World Darts Championship?

Fallon Sherrock makes her highly-anticipated return to Ally Pally. Can the 'Queen of the Palace' cause another seismic tungsten shock?

Luke Humphries - who has won three of the sport's last four TV ranking titles - will headline the action when he takes on Lee Evans.

World Darts Championship: Sunday Afternoon Fixtures Ricky Evans vs Simon Adams (R1) Jim Williams vs Norman Madhoo (R1) Matt Campbell vs Lourence Ilagan (R1) Joe Cullen vs Darren Penhall (R2)

Former Masters champion Joe Cullen will also feature, while Fallon Sherrock goes head-to-head with quick-fire Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on her Alexandra Palace return.

World Darts Championship: Sunday Evening Fixtures Dylan Slevin vs Florian Hempel (R1) Niels Zonneveld vs Darren Webster (R1) Jermaine Wattimena vs Fallon Sherrock (R1) Luke Humphries vs Lee Evans (R2)

The sport's biggest event sees 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months