World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson begins quest for third title with win over Simon Whitlock
Gary Anderson sinks 112 and 116 checkouts as 'The Flying Scotsman' demolishes Simon Whitlock for opening win; the World Darts Championship runs all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - we're back on Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Darts
By Raz Mirza at Alexandra Palace, London
Last Updated: 16/12/23 11:39pm
Gary Anderson was back on the Alexandra Palace stage and in relentless form as the 52-year-old crushed Simon Whitlock to cruise through at the World Darts Championship on Saturday.
The two-time World Champion may currently be ranked 21 in the world but he has statistically played better than anyone on the PDC circuit this year.
World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Results
|Jamie Hughes
|3-1
|David Cameron (R1)
|Keane Barry
|3-1
|Reynaldo Rivera (R1)
|Scott Williams
|3-1
|Haruki Muramatsu (R1)
|Gary Anderson
|3-0
|Simon Whitlock (R2)
- Stream the World Darts Championship and more with NOW
- As it happened on Day Two of the Worlds
- World Darts Championship: Schedule, Fixtures & Results
- Emma Paton's World Darts Championship predictions
The legendary Scot, who turns 53 on December 22, raced through the opening set in 11, 14 and 18 darts to storm with an average close to 105.
Anderson then defied a 106 checkout from the Aussie to clinch set two 3-1 and double his lead with three 180s to his name.
He soon wrapped up a 3-0 with a classy 116 finish to end the contest with a neat 98.3 average and five 180s.
"The more I play, the more I get used to it, so fingers crossed. But I still want to be 35 again," Anderson told Sky Sports.
The flashy Scott Williams left his form on the Tour behind him as he rolled his way past Japan's former World Cup of Darts semi-finalist Haruki Muramatsu to reach the next round.
'Shaggy' opening the match with a 120 checkout and even attempted a blind 180 on his way to claiming an edgy set but he swept his way through the second without reply.
Muramatsu claimed the third set to halve the deficit, but Williams sealed the deal when he nailed a show-stopping 127 on the bullseye to set up a clash against Danny Noppert on Thursday.
Jamie Hughes finally tasted success at Ally Pally at the fifth time of asking to reach the second round with a 3-1 victory against David Cameron.
The Tipton ace known as 'Yozza' sealed the victory on double eight before showing plenty of emotion on the big stage as he set up a meeting with Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland.
Keane Barry missed a total of 26 darts at a double, while his Filipino opponent Reynaldo Rivera failed with 22 attempts, but it was the Irishman who pinned a Shanghai 120 checkout on his way to a slow-burner of a win and a clash against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen on Tuesday evening.
Chizzy makes winning start on Saturday afternoon
World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Results
|Lee Evans
|3-0
|Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)
|Connor Scutt
|3-0
|Krzysztof Kciuk (R1)
|Jules van Dongen
|1-3
|Darren Penhall (R1)
|Dave Chisnall
|3-1
|Cameron Menzies (R2)
Dave Chisnall broke the heart of an emotional Cameron Menzies, who missed five darts to force a deciding set with the St Helens thrower eventually coming through a tricky second-round tie 3-1.
Former Lakeside Championship semi-finalist Menzies spent Friday morning plumbing before taking to the biggest stage in world darts to defeat Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in the opening round.
And he made a good start but 'Chizzy' recovered from a set down to reel off three in a row and complete a fine victory over the Scot with six 180s along the way.
Earlier, Connor Scutt was the pick of the players involved in the first-round matches, returning a 95.97 average on his way to a 3-0 whitewash victory over Krzysztof Kciuk of Poland.
Darren Penhall provided some flashy moments during his 3-1 victory over Jules van Dongen, taking out three ton-plus finishes, while Lee Evans overcame Sandro Eric Sosing 3-0 to book a second-round meeting with the in-form Luke Humphries.
Darren Penhall's 2023
Came out of retirement to play on the DPA circuit
Won 11 events to qualify for Ally Pally
English-born Australian is nicknamed 'Smooth Operator'
Wins on his World Championship debut
- Darts in 2024: Key dates for World Championship, Premier League and more
- The key characters to watch I Everything you need to know
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
What's happening on Sunday at the World Darts Championship?
Luke Humphries - who has won three of the sport's last four TV ranking titles - will headline the action when he takes on Lee Evans.
World Darts Championship: Sunday Afternoon Fixtures
|Ricky Evans
|vs
|Simon Adams (R1)
|Jim Williams
|vs
|Norman Madhoo (R1)
|Matt Campbell
|vs
|Lourence Ilagan (R1)
|Joe Cullen
|vs
|Darren Penhall (R2)
Former Masters champion Joe Cullen will also feature, while Fallon Sherrock goes head-to-head with quick-fire Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on her Alexandra Palace return.
World Darts Championship: Sunday Evening Fixtures
|Dylan Slevin
|vs
|Florian Hempel (R1)
|Niels Zonneveld
|vs
|Darren Webster (R1)
|Jermaine Wattimena
|vs
|Fallon Sherrock (R1)
|Luke Humphries
|vs
|Lee Evans (R2)
The sport's biggest event sees 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months