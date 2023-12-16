Michael Smith can retain World Darts Championship on evidence of thrilling win over Kevin Doets, says Wayne Mardle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle heaps praise on Michael Smith after a close opening-round match with Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship. Wayne Mardle heaps praise on Michael Smith after a close opening-round match with Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship.

Michael Smith showcased "championship-winning form" in beating Kevin Doets 3-2 to begin his title defence on the opening night of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, according to Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle.

The world No 1 was facing the prospect of becoming the first defending champion to lose an opening match in the sport's showpiece event since 2009, before fighting back magnificently from 2-1 down, returning a 100.09 three-dart average.

Despite aiming to become just the fourth player in history to retain the title - following Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson - Smith has somewhat snuck under the radar prior to the tournament after a host of early exits in recent televised events.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Since becoming world champion, things haven't gone Smith's way, he hasn't played that great," Mardle said. "But now he's back on the stage of his greatest victory, playing like that, it's like he is a runner again, he's got a bona fide chance again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith landed this huge 142 in the deciding set of his World Darts Championship match against Kevin Doets. Michael Smith landed this huge 142 in the deciding set of his World Darts Championship match against Kevin Doets.

"Most people were thinking that he wasn't playing well enough to retain it… but, that was playing well enough.

"If he plays like that for the duration, that's championship-winning form.

"That was a 100 average, pushed to the absolute hilt by someone that is on the up, clearly - Kevin Doets is absolutely world class. On the tour, he is averaging 94-95, day in, day out.

"That was a brilliant performance, but Michael Smith dealt with everything, when the pressure was on.

"Can it be on any more? Yes, it can. The deeper you get, the more meaningful it gets. But this was his opening game and he's never been reigning champ before.

"Returning to do that, I'm in awe of him. He's so strong."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defending champion Michael Smith takes out a superb 150 in his opening match with Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship. Defending champion Michael Smith takes out a superb 150 in his opening match with Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship.

Smith: I had to keep fighting | 'I've got to ruin him'

As for Smith himself, he said he took inspiration for his comeback win over Doets from his third-round victory over Martin Schindler last year.

Schindler had led 3-1 in that matchup before Smith rattled off the next three sets against the German to clinch a place in the fourth round.

"I felt really good," Smith said after beginning his title defence with a win. "It was one of them. I had to keep battling, keep fighting.

Michael Smith celebrates his second-round comeback win over Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship

"When he went 2-1 in sets, he was giving it all the pointing, and I remember last year that Martin Schindler did that as well.

"That's all that went through my head. You think, 'now I've just got to ruin him', and I played well for those last seven or eight legs."

On whether nerves, returning as defending champion, played a part in his early struggles, Smith added: "When I was driving here, seeing the Alexandra Palace, it was the same nerves I've had for 13 years in a row.

"But, tonight, no nerves, no pressure.

"I'll have a good Christmas now, get back home, practice with [Nathan] Aspinall for a week and get him ready for his next game [on December 23]."

Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months