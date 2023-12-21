World Darts Championship: Teenager Luke Littler defeats Andrew Gilding to continue dream run at Alexandra Palace
Teenager Luke Littler makes it through to the third round after knocking out Andrew Gilding; the World Darts Championship runs all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - we're back on Friday at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Darts
By Raz Mirza at Alexandra Palace, London
Last Updated: 21/12/23 8:55pm
Teenage sensation Luke Littler made it through to the third round of the World Darts Championship on his debut following a 3-1 win over UK Open champion Andrew Gilding on Thursday night.
The 16-year-old, who averaged an astonishing 106.12 in his demolition of former Lakeside Champion Christian Kist in the first round, continued his dream run on the Alexandra Palace stage by upsetting the experienced Gilding.
World Darts Championship: Thursday Evening Results
|Andrew Gilding
|1-3
|Luke Littler (R2)
|Danny Noppert
|vs
|Scott Williams (R2)
|Gabriel Clemens
|vs
|Man Lok Leung (R2)
|Damon Heta
|vs
|Martin Lukeman (R2)
All you need to know about Luke Littler...
Littler was born in Runcorn, Cheshire, on January 21, 2007 and began playing darts aged nine.
He won the England Youth Grand Prix in 2019 and began to rack up tournament wins.
He became England Youth Open champion in 2021 and won his first senior title at the Irish Open later that year.
In 2022 he won the Welsh Open and this year notched further senior titles at the Isle of Man Classic, Gibraltar Open, British Open and British Classic.
The 16-year-old is a back-to-back JDC World Champion and reigning World Youth Champion.
Gilding produced a stunning 130 checkout to level up the first set but Littler secured it in the decider thanks to a 13-darter, averaging 101.36 with 75 per cent on the doubles.
'Goldfinger' then squandered a pair of set darts to make it all-square with World Youth Championship Littler taking full advantage by landing double 16 with his last dart in hand in the decider to double his advantage before jumping around the Ally Pally stage in delight.
However, 53-year-old Gilding reeled off a hat-trick of legs to halve the deficit as the doubles evaded 'The Nuke'.
But the fearless Littler got the job done by winning the fourth set 3-1 as he pinned double 10 to set up a meeting with Matt Campbell after Christmas.
"I think when I went two up I gave it a bit and lost all my energy," Littler told Sky Sports. "I was nervous as it is, I don't know how I got over the line but I've done it.
"I said to myself this morning, but when I went 2-0 up I just put loads of pressure on my shoulders. But I've done it."
World Darts Championship: Thursday Afternoon Results
|Mickey Mansell
|3-0
|Xiaochen Zong (R1)
|Luke Woodhouse
|2-3
|Berry van Peer (R1)
|Madars Razma
|3-1
|Mike De Decker (R2)
|Rob Cross
|3-0
|Thibault Tricole (R2)
Former World Champion Rob Cross got campaign off to a winning start in a comfortable victory against Frenchman Thibault Tricole in Thursday afternoon's session.
The 2018 champion, who has not progressed beyond the last-16 since his historic title victory against Phil Taylor in his debut year, took out a finish of 114 to secure the second set, having trailed his opponent by two legs initially, and then went even better with a 126 checkout en route to winning the final six legs.
Happy with the win and onto the next one.— Rob Cross (@RobCross180) December 21, 2023
It wasn’t my best but I found the finishing when I needed to. The crowd were amazing today. Thanks so much for the support! ⚡️@TargetDarts @NamosSolutions @PwrByFluidity @ScottRBSLtd
📸 @taylanningpix pic.twitter.com/N8lRwvJKr6
But while one Englishman progressed, another dropped out as Luke Woodhouse finished on the wrong side of a 3-2 thriller against Berry van Peer.
The Dutch debutant suffered two bruised ribs after falling down the stairs and almost couldn't practice ahead of his clash with 'Woody'.
Madars Razma, meanwhile, also impressed in his second-round match against Mike De Decker. The Latvian triumphed 3-1 to set up a post-Christmas clash with reigning champion Michael Smith.
Mickey Mansell had opened the day with what in the end proved a comfortable 3-0 win over Xiaochen Zong in the other remaining first round tie.
In other news, Steve Beaton has confirmed his decision to retire from the PDC circuit at the end of next season.
"My full focus will be of course playing my best darts in 2024 in the PDC, and in 2025 I will be playing the World Seniors Darts Tour, which after turning 60 next April probably will suit me better," said 'The Bronzed Adonis'.
What's happening on Friday at the World Darts Championship?
Five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld, Chris Dobey and Dirk van Duijvenbode headline the action at Alexandra Palace.
Live World Darts Championship
December 22, 2023, 12:30pm
Live on
World Darts Championship: Friday Afternoon Fixtures
|Brendan Dolan
|vs
|Mickey Mansell (R2)
|Jose de Sousa
|vs
|Jeffrey de Graaf (R2)
|Krzysztof Ratajski
|vs
|Jamie Hughes (R2)
|Dirk van Duijvenbode
|vs
|Boris Krcmar (R2)
Elsewhere, Jose de Sousa, Krzysztof Ratajski, Brendan Dolan and Dimitri Van den Bergh will be among the high-profile names in action.
Live World Darts Championship
December 22, 2023, 7:00pm
Live on
World Darts Championship: Friday Evening Fixtures
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|vs
|Florian Hempel (R2)
|Martin Schindler
|vs
|Jermaine Wattimena (R2)
|Raymond van Barneveld
|vs
|Radek Szaganski (R2)
|Chris Dobey
|vs
|William O'Connor (R2)
The sport's biggest event sees 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.
