World Darts Championship: Raymond van Barneveld rolls back the years as Dimitri Van den Bergh suffers shock defeat
Raymond van Barneveld makes winning start but Dimitri Van den Bergh loses a thriller; the World Darts Championship runs all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - we're back on Saturday at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Darts
By Raz Mirza at Alexandra Palace, London
Last Updated: 22/12/23 11:53pm
Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years as he struck a remarkable 19 140s and came close to a near 100 average on his way to a 3-1 victory over Radek Szaganski on Friday night at the World Darts Championship.
The five-time world champion - who last lifted the title in 2007 - produced the fourth highest average of the tournament with a stellar 99.81 to set up a meeting with Jim Williams in the last 32 after Christmas.
World Darts Championship: Friday Evening Results
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|2-3
|Florian Hempel (R2)
|Martin Schindler
|3-1
|Jermaine Wattimena (R2)
|Raymond van Barneveld
|3-1
|Radek Szaganski (R2)
|Chris Dobey
|3-2
|William O'Connor (R2)
Debutant Szaganski silenced the large contingent of Dutch fans by winning the opening leg but only for Van Barneveld to reel off three in a row to wrap up the set with a 98.6 average with 3/4 on the doubles.
The 56-year-old, playing in his 31st World Championship, continued the relentless finishing spree with 86 and 104 checkouts at the start of the next before sealing the second set on double 5 with his last dart in hand.
Polish-Irish star Szaganski managed a hold of throw to stop the rot at the start of the next with a neat 118 finish, but Van Barneveld answered back with a 113 and clutch 60 to move within touching distance of victory.
However, the Cork thrower fired in a timely 13-darter on double 14 to edge the third set.
Barney was taken to a deciding leg by a gritty Szaganski in the fourth but a 19th 140 allowed the Dutchman to set up 80, which he took out thanks to a slick two-dart combination as he completed the win.
"There are no easy games. It gives you more pressure. (Peter) Wright has gone, (James) Wade has gone. But hey there's a guy called Luke Littler, he's fantastic," said Van Barneveld.
The boy from Cologne Florian Hempel sensationally recovered from 2-0 down to stun 15th seed Dimitri van den Bergh 3-2, surviving three match darts and saving his PDC Tour Card in the process.
The German won the last six legs on the spin, hitting back-back-back 10-dart legs en route, landing a skin-saving 151 checkout, whilst averaging 106.09 after surviving match darts in an Ally Pally classic.
"I'm the man for the comebacks, I think," Hempel told Sky Sports. "I started so bad, but the back-to-back 10 darters helped and the 151 kept me in the game."
There were a total of 17 180s in 20 legs as Chris Dobey won a barnstorming tussle against William O'Connor with a 103.09 average in the last match of the night,
The Masters champion, nicknamed 'Hollywood', won a deciding set shoot-out to progress to a clash with former European champion Ross Smith.
German No 2 Martin Schindler joined his fellow countryman Hempel in the next round after defeating Jermaine Wattimena 3-1.
'The Wall' secured a meeting with Scott Williams with a 97 average and 52 per cent on the doubles, despite the quick-fire Dutchman reeling in the fourth 170 finish of the tournament.
World Darts Championship: Friday Afternoon Results
|Brendan Dolan
|3-2
|Mickey Mansell (R2)
|Jose de Sousa
|1-3
|Jeffrey de Graaf (R2)
|Krzysztof Ratajski
|3-1
|Jamie Hughes (R2)
|Dirk van Duijvenbode
|1-3
|Boris Krcmar (R2)
The afternoon session of day eight started with an absolute cracker between Northern Irishmen and best friends Brendan Dolan and Mickey Mansell.
There was nothing separating the two and the match went all the way to a tie-break with Dolan edging the win in the deciding leg to set up a meeting with Gerwyn Price.
Dutchman Jeffrey de Graaf wrapped up an impressive 3-1 victory over the 'Special One' Jose de Sousa to cause an upset.
Krzysztof Ratajski's campaign continues after a 3-1 victory over Jamie Hughes.
Hughes battled back from two legs down to take the first set but from there, Ratajski showed his experience to grind out the win and secure his spot in round three.
The final match of the afternoon saw Dirk van Duijvenbode outplayed by big Croatian Boris Krcmar as he made it into the third round for the first time in his career.
He will now face 'The Flying Scotsman' Gary Anderson in the next round.
What's happening on Saturday at the World Darts Championship?
Jonny Clayton, 'The Bronzed Adonis' Steve Beaton, youngster Josh Rock and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall all headline the action at Alexandra Palace on the final day before the Christmas break.
World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Fixtures
|Kim Huybrechts
|vs
|Richard Veenstra (R2)
|Callan Rydz
|vs
|Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)
|Jonny Clayton
|vs
|Steve Lennon (R2)
|Daryl Gurney
|vs
|Steve Beaton (R2)
Elsewhere, Kim Huybrechts, 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle and former semi-finalist Stephen Bunting will be among the high-profile names taking to the stage.
World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Fixtures
|Ryan Searle
|vs
|Tomoya Goto (R2)
|Josh Rock
|vs
|Berry van Peer (R2)
|Stephen Bunting
|vs
|Ryan Joyce (R2)
|Nathan Aspinall
|vs
|Ricky Evans (R2)
The sport's biggest event sees 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
