World Darts Championship: Nathan Aspinall and Josh Rock suffer shock early exits at Alexandra Palace

Ricky Evans stunned World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall at the World Darts Championship

Ricky Evans produced the upset of the World Darts Championship by crushing World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in straight sets on Saturday night.

Evans averaged close to 100 in annihilating Aspinall 3-0, while Josh Rock saw his hopes go up in smoke as the youngster suffered a shock second-round exit to Dutch debutant Berry van Peer.

World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Results Ryan Searle 3-1 Tomoya Goto (R2) Josh Rock 1-3 Berry van Peer (R2) Stephen Bunting 3-0 Ryan Joyce (R2) Nathan Aspinall 0-3 Ricky Evans (R2)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Evans got the Ally Pally crowd into the festive spirit by walking on with the Christmas hit 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens Evans got the Ally Pally crowd into the festive spirit by walking on with the Christmas hit 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

Aspinall became the 11th seeded player to exit the Worlds at the hands of 'Rapid' Ricky.

Following his traditional festive walk-on, Evans secured the first break of throw for a 2-1 lead, and he pinned double 10 to seal an impressive opening set before storming to a sixth leg on the spin to double his lead with a 104 checkout to leave Aspinall on the brink of an early exit.

Evans ended up losing just two legs in the contest, and averaged 99.38 with a 60 per cent checkout success to go through.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Berry van Peer stunned Josh Rock in the second round of the World Darts Championship Berry van Peer stunned Josh Rock in the second round of the World Darts Championship

Former world youth champion, Rock, went down 3-1 to the world No 107 Van Peer.

Rock was punished for six missed darts at doubles as Van Peer clinched the first set 3-1 despite an average of 84.

The Northern Ireland thrower then fired in a 107 checkout to force a second set decider, but Van Peer replied with a sensational 121 for a 12-darter to move within a set of a major upset.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Peer landed this epic 121 checkout en route to a famous victory against Rock Van Peer landed this epic 121 checkout en route to a famous victory against Rock

However, 22-year-old Rock showed pure class to produce finishes of 101, 112 and 82 with Van Peer failing to land two match darts in the third set decider to halve the deficit.

But the debutant, who has racked up four Challenge Tour titles over the last 12 months, set up a clash with Damon Heta by taking out 48 to finish off 23rd seed Rock and continue his dream run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunting praises the crowd after crushing Ryan Joyce 3-0 in a stunning performance Bunting praises the crowd after crushing Ryan Joyce 3-0 in a stunning performance

Stephen Bunting put on a show with a magnificent 107.28 average - the highest of the tournament - five maximums and 9/19 on the doubles as he put Ryan Joyce to the sword in a whitewash victory.

"I'm so happy to play like that and show my potential," said the former Lakeside champion, who faces German Florian Hempel next. "I've come here with a lot of confidence from my last two events, but I've played nowhere near like that.

"I'm a bit speechless, but I can enjoy Christmas now, go home, regroup and get ready for the next game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting conducted the crowd during his entrance song 'Titanium' by David Guetta feat. Sia Stephen Bunting conducted the crowd during his entrance song 'Titanium' by David Guetta feat. Sia

Luke Littler's 106.12 was the 30th highest average ever at the PDC World Championship when he hit it the other night.



Bunting has just averaged 107.28 - the 23rd highest.



It beats Jamie Lewis' titanic effort when he blitzed Peter Wright 4-1 in the 2018 event by 0.01 . — Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) December 23, 2023

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Searle overcame Tomoyo Goto 3-1 as he set up a mouth-watering meeting with Joe Cullen Ryan Searle overcame Tomoyo Goto 3-1 as he set up a mouth-watering meeting with Joe Cullen

Ryan Searle set up an intriguing meeting with Joe Cullen after making it through to the last 32 for the sixth year running.

'Heavy Metal' hammered in four 180s and a spectacular 'Shanghai' 120 finish in his 3-1 victory against a gutsy Tomoyo Goto from Japan.

"I got there in the end. I was throwing back stage and thought I was going to come out and break some records...but it didn't quite happen," revealed Searle. "I got over the line, can enjoy my Christmas now, and I'll be back."

World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Results Kim Huybrechts 0-3 Richard Veenstra (R2) Callan Rydz 2-3 Ricardo Pietreczko (R2) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Steve Lennon (R2) Daryl Gurney 3-1 Steve Beaton (R2)

Two-time quarter-finalist Daryl Gurney produced consecutive ton-plus checkouts to clinch a 3-1 win over Steve Beaton in the afternoon session, while there were also victories for Jonny Clayton, Ricardo Pietreczko and Richard Veenstra.

Gurney pinned successive checkouts of 132 and 136 to defeat Beaton 3-1 and end the hopes of 'The Bronzed Adonis'.

'SuperChin' averaged 100.79, winning seven of the first eight legs before Beaton - who has announced his intention to walk away from the sport following the 2024 season - rallied, taking the third set after his opponent had missed a match dart on double 19 attempting a 155 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daryl Gurney nailed two massive checkouts against Steve Beaton, including a 136 finish to win the match Daryl Gurney nailed two massive checkouts against Steve Beaton, including a 136 finish to win the match

Beaton, 59, had the throw in the fourth set but it was Gurney who closed it out to set up a post-Christmas meeting with Evans.

Well that was a massive win for me 🎯👍 not been the easiest back end to the season, but very happy to be heading back after the Xmas break 🎯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Huge thanks for all the support, and Merry Christmas to everyone 🎄🎯👍 pic.twitter.com/7H0vFu0ych — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) December 23, 2023

Earlier on, ninth seed Clayton won a match of ample missed doubles, defeating Steve Lennon 3-1 - Clayton's doubling success was only 28 per cent but Lennon, who is now in danger of losing his Tour Card, was way worse on 15 per cent, squandering 34 darts out of 40.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricardo Pietreczko and Callan Rydz exchanged some big finishes during their clash Ricardo Pietreczko and Callan Rydz exchanged some big finishes during their clash

Elsewhere, 'Pikachu' Pietreczko pipped the seeded Callan Rydz 3-2, while the session began with Veenstra sweeping 2012 quarter-finalist Kim Huybrechts 3-0 in sets and 9-0 in legs as he set up a showdown with fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen.

Clayton will face 'The Polish Eagle' Krzysztof Ratajski after the festive break, while German star Pietreczko plays title favourite Luke Humphries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Veenstra thrashed Kim Huybrechts without dropping a single leg Richard Veenstra thrashed Kim Huybrechts without dropping a single leg

What's happening after Christmas at the World Darts Championship?

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is back in action on Wednesday night when he takes on Canadian Matt Campbell with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen and reigning champion Michael Smith also playing on a bumper evening.

World Darts Championship: Wednesday Afternoon Fixtures Scott Williams vs Martin Schindler (R3) Dave Chisnall vs Gabriel Clemens (R3) Rob Cross vs Jeffrey de Graaf (R3)

Elsewhere, 2018 champion Rob Cross, Scott Williams and last year's semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens will be among the high-profile names taking to the stage in the afternoon.

World Darts Championship: Wednesday Evening Fixtures Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3) Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3) Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)

The sport's biggest event sees 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months