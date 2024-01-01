World Darts Championship: Luke Littler thrashes Brendan Dolan after Rob Cross makes history at Alexandra Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back the best of the action from the afternoon session of the World Darts Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace A look back the best of the action from the afternoon session of the World Darts Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

Luke Littler breezed into the World Darts Championship semi-finals by thrashing Brendan Dolan to continue his remarkable debut run.

Sixteen-year-old Littler fired a 101.93 average and threw five maximums during a dominant display against the Northern Irishman, who had beaten former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson in his previous rounds before being outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.

Littler was in control throughout as he booked a semi-final meeting with 2018 world champion Cross, who became the first player in tournament history to come back from 4-0 down in a quarter-final to win.

"If I keep it up, I've got a good chance," Littler told Sky Sports. "Now I am dreaming! I'm two games away. I'm definitely thinking about lifting the title."

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Afternoon Results Rob Cross 5-4 Chris Dobey Luke Littler 5-1 Brendan Dolan

Cross rattled off the five consecutive sets to see off Chris Dobey in a final-set decider and reach the last four for the first time since lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy six years ago.

Littler's remarkable run continues

Dolan fired a 101 checkout to break throw in the opening leg and capitalise on the debutant missing two darts to hold next, before Littler responded to win the next two and take the opening set to a decider.

Littler turned to the crowd before attempting the final dart of the 'Big Fish', where he missed the bullseye before sealing the set on his next visit, then broke early in the second with a brilliant 100 checkout.

He followed it up with a 12-dart hold on his way to racing through in straight legs, then responded to Dolan taking out 88 on the bullseye and following it up with a break by firing a 111 break of his own to jump into a three-set lead.

Dolan landed the biggest finish of the match by taking out 142 to hold throw in the fourth but lost the next three legs to move four sets down, only to capitalise on sloppy finishing from Littler to take out a 118 checkout and get a set on the board.

Littler responded by nailing a 140 finish to break throw in the opening leg of the sixth and held in the next to move on the brink of victory, before signing off his latest statement win with a brilliant 13-darter.

"I'm glad to get here," Littler added. "I've earned it and my performances have been well. I've threw another 100+ average and my doubles are on 47 per cent, so it's gone well today as well.

Cross stuns Dobey in thriller

Cross produced one of the greatest comebacks in World Darts Championship history as he battled back from 4-0 down to snatch a remarkable final-set victory over Chris Dobey.

Dobey broke twice on his way to taking the opening set, firing in checkouts of 89 and 100 along the way, and then responded to Cross missing a set dart in the second to win the next two legs and move 2-0 up.

Hopes of a Cross comeback appeared all-but over when Dobey raced through the third set in straight legs and fired a stunning 122 average to take the fourth by the same margin, taking out a 161 finish along the way to move within a set of victory.

Cross made a 92 checkout and fired 14 and 13-dart legs on his way to winning the fifth set, with the 2018 champion then breaking Dobey early in the sixth before coming through a final-leg decider in the next to register a third straight set.

Cross pulled the match into a last set and moved ahead for the first time when he fired 117 and 130 checkouts in successive legs, only for Dobey to immediately break back and hold throw in the next to take the contest to extra legs.

An incredible 10-dart leg moved Cross 4-3 ahead in the deciding set, with 'Voltage' then wrapping up a dramatic victory in the next leg on D8 to reach the semi-finals for the first time since his World Championship success.

Cross told Sky Sports: "I didn't really feel like myself but towards the end I just thought push on, we're going to win. Credit to Chris [Dobey]. That 161 when I laid up, he really did give me a kick in the mouth.

"I just thought it's all about me and I still believe even when I'm 4-0 down. I had one of the greatest comebacks against Chris at the [World] Matchplay, so I might as well make it at the Worlds!"

What's happening on Monday night at the World Darts Championship?

Michael van Gerwen returns to action against Scott Williams on Monday evening

The semi-final line-up will be completed when three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen faces 'Shaggy' Scott Williams.

Dave 'Chizzy' Chisnall goes up against 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries in the final quarter-final match, with the winners of those two matches then meeting in Tuesday's semi-finals.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Evening Fixtures Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams Luke Humphries vs Dave Chisnall

