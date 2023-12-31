Luke Littler: Teenager believes he can go all the way and win the World Darts Championship

Luke Littler fears no-one as he prepares to take on Brendan Dolan in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship

Teen sensation Luke Littler says he has "no-one to fear" and believes he can go "all the way" and win the World Darts Championship after shocking Raymond van Barneveld.

Littler has created global headlines with his exploits in the sport's flagship event, and he continued his ground-breaking run with a remarkable 4-1 success against Dutch legend Van Barneveld.

The 16-year-old - who was born 20 days after Van Barneveld's epic 2007 World Championship triumph - delivered a darting masterclass to demolish the man 40 years his senior - averaging 105 to book his place in the last eight.

Littler, who has made the world sit up and take notice, will come back on New Year's Day for a winnable quarter-final tie against Brendan Dolan and is dreaming of going all the way.

"It is an incredible feeling. My cover shooting was unbelievable, my doubles got me over the line, and I think I am daring to dream now. I have seen the draw," he said.

"I am only three wins away now. I'm so young, only 16 and I have got nothing to fear, I have got no-one to fear, my game can be better than anyone's on the day and I have shown it there against one of the greatest who have graced that stage.

"With performances like that I can go all the way.

"I've pictured myself winning it. I look at the draw and see Brendan next and then Chris Dobey against Rob Cross in the other quarter.

"I fancy myself. I do fancy myself."

He was not even born when Van Barneveld won the last of his five titles.

Video footage has emerged of a three-year-old Littler copying 'Barney's' celebration and has admitted it was a dream to play him on the Alexandra Palace stage.

He added: "It is unbelievable, 13 years ago I was doing his celebration throwing on my little board and I have just beaten him on the biggest stage."

"Barney said to me at the end, 'You can go all the way. I hope you go all the way'. I said, 'Thank you'.

"He is a true gentlemen. I respect Raymond very well.

"Raymond was incredible. It was incredible to see his iconic walk-on, I am so glad I got the job done. It wasn't easy."

Dad Anthony, who was in tears following his victory, spoke to host Polly James on the latest Love The Darts podcast.

"I can't believe it. He just beat a legend. I don't know what to say," he said. "He used to watch Barney when he was three and he's just beat him - it's crazy!

"On his day he could do [go all the way]. He's got a good a chance as anyone."

He is truly amazing and worth watching. John Part on Luke Littler

Sky Sports pundit John Part was in awe of Littler's performance, calling the teen a "great player" after a "great performance".

"It's the sort of performance, and I have to sort of put aside that he is 16, forget about that because you can't deal with it if you're thinking about that, but that was a performance that you look at from any player and you say, 'they can win the tournament if they play like that,' said Part, a three-time World Champion.

"It was 105 average, it was against basically a ton average the whole match, and he won easily in sets, 4-1.

"He answered every bell, it was there every time he needed it. Really a great performance and I have to say, that's the sort of darts that does win titles and he's getting awfully close to really achieving that I think, if he can keep turning up and doing it, and I don't see why he can't."

Part added: "He's 16 but he is not new to throwing darts. He's been doing that a while now and he's been winning a lot at a lot of different levels below this, and now it's natural for him to win and play well, and it's just translating to the stage seamlessly here.

"You would think that shouldn't happen, but why shouldn't it? He is what he is, he's a darts machine, he's intelligent, he's thoughtful about what he does.

"He is truly amazing and worth watching."

What's happening on New Year's Day at the World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler is back in action on New Year's Day

Rob Cross, the 2018 champion, faces Chris Dobey before teenage sensation Luke Littler takes on Brendan Dolan in the afternoon session.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Afternoon Fixtures Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Brendan Dolan

In the evening, three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen will take on 'Shaggy' Scott Williams, with Dave 'Chizzy' Chisnall facing 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Evening Fixtures Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Luke Humphries vs Dave Chisnall

The semi-finals and final take place from January 2-3.

The sport's biggest event sees the remaining players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

