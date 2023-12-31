World Darts Championship: Luke Littler hammers Raymond van Barneveld to reach quarter-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the best bits from Luke Littler's superb performance over the doyen of Dutch darts Raymond van Barneveld Watch all the best bits from Luke Littler's superb performance over the doyen of Dutch darts Raymond van Barneveld

Teenager Luke Littler crushed his darting idol Raymond van Barneveld 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, where he will play Brendan Dolan.

The 16-year-old averaged 105.01, hit nine 180s to record a sensational victory over five-time World Champion, Van Barneveld.

"Unbelievable! My average has shown it, my double percentage has shown it - I don't know what to say!", Littler, who was born 20 days after Van Barneveld's epic 2007 World Championship triumph, told Sky Sports.

"He (Van Barneveld) said 'you can go all the way, I hope you can go all the way'. I said 'thank you' - he's a true gentleman and I respect Raymond."

"I fancy myself [to win the whole thing], I do fancy myself! Let's just focus on Brendan [Dolan]."

World Darts Championship: Saturday Evening Results Brendan Dolan 4-3 Gary Anderson Raymond van Barneveld 1-4 Luke Littler Luke Humphries 4-3 Joe Cullen

Incredible Littler

In two of the three sets, that went to a deciding leg, Littler averaged over 110.



There have been only 19 ton-plus set averages in the whole tournament.



'The Nuke' showed no signs of nerves as he won a rip-roaring first set 3-1 with a 103.8 average and 3/4 on the doubles.

The World Youth Champion was soon in dreamland after easing through the second set to strengthen his grip on the match for the loss of just two legs.

Van Barneveld squandered two set darts in the next as Littler pounced to make it three without reply, averaging 110.68 in the set and 53 per cent on the doubles.

'Barney' held firm on double 6 to get off the mark in the fourth set and keep his hopes alive, but the teen star from Warrington stormed through to set up a meeting with Brendan Dolan by winning the deciding leg of the fifth set with a nerveless 130 set up shot before returning for double 15.

"It's incredible beating one of my idols on the biggest stage of all, I still can't believe it," said Littler, who is now just three matches away from one of sport's greatest triumphs. "I think I am daring to dream now, I have seen the draw.

"I'm so young, only 16 and I have got nothing to fear, I have got no one to fear, my game can be better than anyone's on the day and I have shown it there against one of the greatest to have graced that stage.

"With performances like that I can go all the way.

"I've pictured myself winning it. I look at the draw and see Brendan next and then Chris Dobey against Rob Cross in the other quarter.

"I fancy myself. I do fancy myself."

Dolan followed up his upset win over Gerwyn Price by pulling off another famous scalp by knocking out two-time world champion Gary Anderson 4-3 to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in his career.

After falling 2-0 down, 'The Flying Scotsman' turned the match on its head to go in front for the first time but fellow veteran Dolan fired in 14, 14 and 15 dart legs to send a dramatic contest all the way to a final set.

But Anderson crumbled under pressure in the fourth leg of the deciding set, failing with four darts at double to allow Dolan to complete a stunning upset on double 3.

"That was some game," said Dolan. "I was wondering what was wrong with Gary but then he kicked into gear and the next thing he's ahead of me. I'm wondering 'don't let this go, make him win it' - it was in the lap of the gods."

World No 3 Luke Humphries recovered from two sets down and two legs down in the subsequent tie-break set to somehow close out a breathtaking 4-3 victory over Joe Cullen in sudden-death thanks to a 12-dart leg.

'Cool Hand' required 10 match-darts to win a seven-set and 36-leg thriller.

"I just think that's one of the best games I've been part of. I feel sorry for Joe," said three-time major champion Humphries. "I never give up and that somehow allows me to keep going. I've survived again."

World Darts Championship: Saturday Afternoon Results Scott Williams 4-1 Damon Heta Daryl Gurney 2-4 Dave Chisnall Rob Cross 4-0 Jonny Clayton

The afternoon session got under way with a clinical performance by Scott Williams to book his spot in the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Damon Heta.

Williams produced some ruthless finishing, while Heta struggled on the doubles, a 170 out the highlight of proceedings.

Williams will now face one of the tournament favourites Michael van Gerwen on New Year's Day.

Perennial TV finalist Dave Chisnall held his nerve to grind out a 4-2 win over Daryl Gurney.

Chisnall took a 2-0 lead in the tie but Gurney fought back well, 130 and 151 checkouts enabling him to draw parity.

However, 'Chizzy' rallied and nine 180s and a 99 average secured his spot in the last 16.

The session concluded with a ruthless performance from Rob Cross as he whitewashed 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton 4-0.

The 2018 champion got off to a superb start as he took a 3-0 lead, with a stunning 140 checkout setting the tone.

Cross missed five match darts as Clayton levelled at 2-2 in the fourth set, but 'Voltage' held his nerve to seal a clinical win to set up a mouth-watering clash against 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey.

What's happening on New Year's Day at the World Darts Championship?

Michael van Gerwen is back in action on New Year's Day at the World Darts Championship with semi-final spots on the line

Rob Cross, the 2018 champion, faces Chris Dobey before teenage sensation Luke Littler takes on Brendan Dolan in the afternoon session.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Afternoon Fixtures Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Brendan Dolan

In the evening, three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen will take on 'Shaggy' Scott Williams, with Dave 'Chizzy' Chisnall facing 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries.

The semi-finals and final take place from January 2-3.

World Darts Championship: New Year's Day Evening Fixtures Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Luke Humphries vs Dave Chisnall

The sport's biggest event sees the remaining players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace. You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

