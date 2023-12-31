Luke Littler: Teen sensation on how World Darts Championship has changed his life

Like many teenagers, Luke Littler is an avid viewer of Sky Sports. Unlike many teenagers, he is now appearing on it.

The 16-year-old's stunning run at the World Darts Championship - he is into the quarter-finals after defeating Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell and then his idol Raymond van Barneveld - has made him the player everybody is talking about.

Ahead of his 4-1 demolition of five-time world champion Van Barneveld on Saturday night, a game in which he averaged 105 and fired in nine 180s, Littler was given good-luck messages from past and present players of his beloved Manchester United.

While United closed out their 2023 with a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest as they slipped to a fourth defeat in six matches in all competitions, Littler ended his with a fourth victory in a row at Alexandra Palace, setting up a New Year's Day quarter-final against Brendan Dolan.

Littler feels he can go "all the way" at the World Championship but whatever happens from this point on in North London, his life has already changed dramatically.

"I'm doing interviews with Sky Sports. Usually I am up in the morning watching Sky Sports News. Now I am on the news. It's all incredible. I am taking it all in my stride, " said Littler.

"[My life has] has already changed. At the [West Ham vs] Arsenal game the other day, people were getting photos with me.

"When I was putting my hood up, people were walking around in front of me asking for a picture and I was like, 'What? I've got my hood up, I'm trying to hide.' But it's all good that people are wanting pictures, I'm glad."

Littler used to play football rather that just watch it. As a child, he was a centre-back - "no-one was getting past me," he told reporters - but now he is centre stage on the oche having chosen to focus fully on darts at the age of 10.

Just six years later, he has become third favourite for the title at Ally Pally, behind only three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries.

'I know if my game is there I can beat even more records'

"It was my dad who told me to stop playing football and that my darts were more important. I just looked at him and said, 'I love football'. That's every kid's dream. Luckily, it has paid off.

"It is every darting kid, man, whoever's dream to win [the World Championship] and I have certainly got the game. I have not really experienced a lot of losing.

"I have broken the rules and records already but know if my game is there I can beat even more records. It is what happens on the day, what Luke Littler turns up will decide the outcome."

Littler, the reigning PDC World Youth Champion, hopes his success at the sport's biggest event will inspire other youngsters to take up darts and make the game "bigger and bigger".

"The likes of me at 16 coming through and already beating people on the tour who have been on the tour for 10-plus years, hopefully they are going to look at me and think they can do what I can do.

"It's like all sports - football, tennis and darts. You have got youngsters coming through at 16, 17 years old, there's young players playing for Barcelona, and in the Premier League squads.

"Darts with me, hopefully it will get bigger and bigger. The game can only get bigger."

Littler looks set to be a regular on Sky Sports for years to come, perhaps even in this year's World Championship final.

