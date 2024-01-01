Luke Littler: Teenage superstar feels he has 'ability and experience' to win World Darts Championship

Luke Littler believes he has the experience to go on and win the World Darts Championship after thrashing Brendan Dolan 5-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Littler's dream continued as he produced another impressive performance, averaging 101.93, and will now face 2018 world champion Rob Cross on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Darts ay 7pm.

The 16-year-old has got the darts world talking with an incredible run, beating Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond van Barneveld and Dolan on his way to the last four.

Littler will face Rob Cross in the World Championship semi-finals on Tuesday night

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle says Littler is "probably the most naturally gifted player I have ever seen in my life".

Ahead of the World Championship, Littler became the first two-time Junior Darts Corporation world champion and is already being compared to the sport's greatest-ever players, including Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

"Unbelievable," said Littler after beating Dolan on New Year's Day. "I think I've got into the top 64 with the prize money I've already got but I never would have thought about getting to the semis on my debut.

"I'm felt confident ever since the Christian Kist game when I hit the 106 and I've gone back-to-back ton-plus averages, but I think it's more about the doubles, especially in the set play.

"I would have thought I'd be playing Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) or (Gary) Anderson but it wasn't to be. Brendan was just another opponent in my way. I've brushed him aside now and into the semi-finals.

"Cross came back really well today [from 4-0 down to Chris Dobey] and I don't want to jinx it, but every game I've played I've gone two sets up or one set up. I'm good at getting off the mark quickly."

Littler reveals Dolan post-match chat

Littler kept composed throughout his win over Dolan, something he said he had worked on after letting his emotions out during his win against Gilding in the second round.

Dolan told the teenager from Warrington to go on and lift the title in the final on Wednesday night when the pair shared some words post-match.

"As soon as I hit the winning double Brendan said 'well done, you can go all the way'. The same as Raymond," said Littler.

"I know I've got the ability to go all the way but if it's not meant to be then it's not meant to be. Whatever Luke Littler turns up, then it is what it is.

"I know I've got a good chance and a good feeling I can go all the way. I didn't like waking up at 8am this morning so I'm glad I can play in the evening! I've got the experience and even more experience now so I can go all the way."

Asked if he wanted a place at the Premier League, Littler added: "I have seen what the Premier League does, like Monday, Tuesday I'd be playing Pro Tours, Wednesday a Euro Tour qualifier, Premier League on a Thursday, then a Euro event at the weekend.

"I think the PDC will keep me out of it, it will be brutal like everybody said. If I do get picked I do, if I don't, then I am not expecting it.

"I didn't expect to get to the semi-finals, look at other some of the other pros, this is my first major, they deserve it more than me."

Part: Cross needs whole package to beat Littler

Sky Sports Darts' John Part on Luke Littler:

"He can look at any part of the board and his mechanics are so good that he can deliver to it without fail, most of the time.

"The set he lost, he started missing some doubles here and there, I don't know if that was the length of the match or whatever, but he soon resumed play as he was playing.

"Luke's intelligent, he knows what he's doing. He's not new to darts. He's young, but he's not new. He has been winning a long time, has been playing darts and knows the game inside out. I think he's learned a lot from watching others play as well as just what he does.

"Luke isn't new himself but he's new to us and some of the players, so it puts you off a little bit and catches you off guard.

"You might look at MVG play or a Gerwyn Price and you expect that kind of performance, but when it's coming out of left field seemingly, it's distracting, it's alarming and it makes you nervous in situations you normally wouldn't be.

"Rob Cross didn't play as well as he did in the last 16 and didn't have that sort of match with the great scoring and the great finishing - he didn't have an all-round match here.

"He did play well enough in the end to get past Chris but he was in that horrible position because he hadn't turned up how he had the round before against Jonny Clayton.

"Now, he has got to get that whole package back to deal with Luke. If he comes back with just part of his game then I don't think he's going to survive that."

