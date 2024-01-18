Luke Littler makes winning return in first match since World Darts Championship at Bahrain Masters

Luke Littler beat Man Lok Leung 6-3 at the Bahrain Masters in his first televised performance since his sensational run to the final at the World Darts Championship.

It was a nervy start for the teen sensation as he quickly went two legs down and struggled on the doubles but he rallied well, a brilliant 151 checkout giving him a 3-2 lead from which he capitalised.

From there, Littler looked at home on the stage, wrapping up the match in style with a 120 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 World Darts Championship final between World number one Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler

Elsewhere, Peter Wright registered a close 6-5 victory over PDC Asian Championship winner Haruki Muramatsu in the opening match of the night, battling back against a 170 checkout and from 3-2 down to take the spoils.

Gerwyn Price secured a 6-4 win over Reynaldo Rivera. Despite Rivera taking out a nice 104 finish to keep the match alive, his miss at tops gave Price the advantage and helped him avoid a deciding leg.

Fourth seed Nathan Aspinall suffered a huge scare as he sealed a 6-5 win on a 102 checkout over Lourence Ilagan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the breathtaking debut from Luke Littler as the teenager made history at the World Darts Championship

Aspinall survived two missed match darts before completing his comeback from 5-3 down to edge out the 2023 PDC Asian Tour number one with the 12-dart leg.

Rob Cross showed his class to take a 6-3 victory over Tomoya Goto, the Japanese star taking three legs in a row to bring the match level at 3-3.

Despite the rally from Goto, Cross stood firm and took the next three legs for the win.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be played on Friday January 19.

