Luke Littler and Luke Humphries face World Championship final rematch at Dutch Darts Masters

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will meet in a World Darts Championship final rematch after both reached the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters quarter-finals.

The 17-year-old Littler, who claimed his first senior television title at last week's Bahrain Darts Masters, cruised into the last eight in Den Bosch with a 6-2 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode in their first-round encounter.

Reigning world champion Humphries then confirmed his place in the next round as he breezed past Jermaine Wattimena with a 6-0 win, setting up another showdown with Littler after their epic final at Alexandra Palace.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can Manchester United's Harry Maguire or Christian Eriksen beat Luke Littler in the darts challenge?!

No 1 seed Littler set the tone against Van Duijvenbode with a 180 first up in the opening leg of the first-to-six encounter and went double 20, double 10 to take out 60 and establish an early lead.

A break of throw after finishing on double top saw the teenager go 2-0 up, but Van Duijvenbode broke straight back in the third leg with a double 10 finish to get on the board.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 World Darts Championship final between World number one Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler

A 15-dart leg in the fourth saw Littler move two legs clear again with his second break of throw and that was followed by a hold to go 4-1 up.

Van Duijvenbode showed he was not done just yet as he held his throw in leg six to draw within two once more, but it proved a temporary revival as Littler won the next leg and clinched victory with a stylish 150 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Glen Durrant says we are witnessing a special talent in Luke Littler and believes he could win the Premier League in his debut year

Humphires, meanwhile, barely gave Wattimena a look-in during their blink-and-you'll-miss-it encounter as he raced to one-sided win.

Earlier in the night, Raymond van Barneveld gave the Dutch fans something to cheer about as the five-time world champion edged out Rob Cross 6-5 in a thrilling contest.

Gian van Veen, who was runner-up to Littler in last year's PDC World Youth Championship final, dumped Michael Smith out of the tournament with a 6-3 win, while Kevin Doets defeated Peter Wright 6-2.

Gerwyn Price also booked his place in the quarter-finals with a routine 6-2 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh.

