Michael van Gerwen: I'm not in form yet ahead of BetMGM Premier League Darts night two in Berlin

Michael van Gerwen has said he is yet to 'hit form yet' ahead of night two of the BetMGM Premier League on Thursday, as darts' biggest roadshow visits Berlin.

Van Gerwen conceded just 10 legs in his opening three matches in Milton Keynes, only to be denied a sixth Masters crown by Michael Smith.

Ahead of the Premier League in Berlin on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Van Gerwen said: "There is lots more to come from me.

"I was a little shaky the whole game against Michael (Smith), and this just shouldn't happen to me. Simple as that.

"I am not in form yet. I'm still struggling here and there, and I know I can do a lot better.

"You have to perform at the right moments. I have a lot to gain, but you have to work hard for it."

Image: The Premier League Darts moves to Berlin for night two

Smith will aim to extend his lead at the top of the Premier League table on Thursday.

He swept aside home favourite Gerwyn Price to triumph on night one in Cardiff, and the pair will renew their rivalry at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, as they lock horns in the evening's second quarter-final.

Smith, the 2023 world champion, crashed in five 180s to dispatch Price in last week's decider, having earlier edged out reigning champion Van Gerwen and teenage sensation Luke Littler in last-leg shootouts.

"Winning is winning, and I love to do it!" insisted Smith, who enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways in the Welsh capital.

"There are still plenty of things to work on, but to get five points on the opening night is always nice!

Image: Michael Smith triumphed in night one of the Premier League in Cardiff, and will look to extend his lead in the table

"I sent out a statement saying I know how to win - even if I'm struggling, I can still take out important shots and put everything together at the right time.

"I've got momentum going into night two, and there's no pressure on me to chase points."

The winner of Smith and Price's latest showdown will advance to a semi-final clash against Van Gerwen or World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, who go head to head in the evening's opener.

Van Gerwen's bid for a record-extending eighth Premier League crown began with a quarter-final defeat to Smith on night one, while Aspinall succumbed to Price at the same stage.

Aspinall fought his way through to the semi-finals of last weekend's Masters before losing out to an inspired Stephen Bunting, who then stunned Van Gerwen to clinch the title.

Teenage sensation Littler will also headline Night Two in the German capital, as the 17-year-old faces 2019 runner-up Rob Cross in a repeat of January's World Championship semi-final.

Littler produced back-to-back ton-plus averages on debut last Thursday, progressing to the semi-finals alongside Cross, who also claimed a two-point haul on his return to the Premier League fold.

In the evening's other-quarter-final tie, world champion Luke Humphries will play Peter Wright, with both players bidding to open their Premier League accounts in 2024.

Wright was below-par in his quarter-final defeat to Cross in Cardiff, although the two-time world champion is in defiant mood ahead of his tussle against the world number one.

"I could have quite easily said I'm retiring after the World Championship," admitted Wright, a Premier League runner-up in 2017.

Image: Peter Wright says he retains a 'hunger and fight' and is not ready to retire from darts yet

"There's hunger and fight. I've not retired. I'm not rolling over. There's loads to come this year. I will win loads of titles.

"I played poorly last week, but I was so nervous. I was trying a few things behind the scenes and I was shaking.

"I've always got on well with Luke, and I respect all the practice he's done and the weight he has lost. He has shown dedication which shows other players that if you do that, you can get results too."

2024 BetMGM Premier League Night Two - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Thursday February 8

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Rob Cross

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Aspinall/Van Gerwen v Smith/Price

Littler/Cross v Humphries/Wright

Final

Aspinall/Van Gerwen/Smith/Price v Littler/Cross/Humphries/Wright

