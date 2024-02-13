Love The Darts Podcast: Eddie Hearn on Luke Littler, plus Gerwyn Price walkout, and Premier League Glasgow preview

The Sky Sports Love The Darts Podcast is back to take a look at all the biggest darting stories of the week and the panel is also joined by Eddie Hearn to discuss the impact of Luke Littler.

Littler has become a sensation for the sport, with PDC chairman Hearn crediting Littler for how he has handled the spotlight.

Hearn also goes into Littler's impact on the sport and the continued growth globally of darts, with a particular focus on growing the sport in America.

The podcast also sees the panel preview Night Three of the Premier League in Glasgow on Thursday, where Peter Wright will be hoping to get his campaign up and running in front of a supportive crowd.

Hot topics also include Gerwyn Price walking off mid-match at Players Championship 1 and the panel also pick out five things to look out for in Glasgow.

