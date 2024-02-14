Luke Littler: Teenager qualifies for Belgian Darts Open after success in Wigan

Luke Littler continued his red-hot streak by making it through the first European Tour Card Holder Qualifier of 2024 in Wigan on Wednesday to secure a place in the Belgian Darts Open.

Littler started the day on a revenge mission over Polish-Irish bus driver Radek Szaganski, who shocked the 17-year-old at Players Championship 2 on Tuesday.

The World Championship finalist sealed a whitewash 6-0 victory before going on to defeat veteran Mervyn King 6-3 and Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven in a last-leg decider to make the top 10, which was enough to see him qualify for the Belgian Darts Open alongside top seed Mike De Decker and Luke Woodhouse.

Littler will now attempt to qualify for the German Darts Grand Prix in the second European Tour Card Holder Qualifier (ET2) which is also taking place at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis Centre.

Ten players will come through each Tour Card Holder Qualifier, while the 48-player fields on the European Tour will feature four Host Nation Qualifiers, a Nordic & Baltic Qualifier and an East Europe Qualifier.

The 2024 PDC European Tour will again see 13 tournaments held throughout 2024 - including a first event in Switzerland - as Basel hosts the sport's top stars in September.

The Belgian Darts Open will mark the start of this year's European Tour action, as 48 players battle it out at the Oktoberhallen in Wieze from March 8-10.

This will be followed by the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich from March 30-April 1, as 2023 world champion Michael Smith bids to retain his crown.

How does the European Tour qualifying format work?

In a change to the qualifying format from previous years, the top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit will now qualify by right for each event.

They will be joined by the top 16 non-qualified players from the ProTour Order of Merit at the entry deadline.

Each event will see the top 16 players from the ProTour Order of Merit seeded for the draw, entering in the second round, with the remaining 32 players drawn at random in the first round.

Invited players who are exempted to the last 32 and lose in their first match of the event shall not be credited with prize money on the Order of Merit, ProTour Order of Merit or European Tour Order of Merit, however they shall still receive full prize money payment.

Belgian Darts Open (ET1)

Oktoberhallen, Wieze

March 8-10 2024

PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers

Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Danny Noppert

Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall

Damon Heta

Joe Cullen

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey

Stephen Bunting

ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers

Josh Rock

Ross Smith

Krzysztof Ratajski

Gary Anderson

Ryan Searle

Ricardo Pietreczko

Martin Schindler

Andrew Gilding

Daryl Gurney

James Wade

Gian van Veen

Ryan Joyce

Gabriel Clemens

Jose de Sousa

Brendan Dolan

Raymond van Barneveld

ET1 Seeded Players

1. Dave Chisnall

2. Luke Humphries

3. Gerwyn Price

4. Damon Heta

5. Dirk van Duijvenbode

6. Josh Rock

7. Rob Cross

8. Michael van Gerwen

9. Jonny Clayton

10. Danny Noppert

11. Michael Smith

12. Ross Smith

13. Krzysztof Ratajski

14. Gary Anderson

15. Ryan Searle

16. Ricardo Pietreczko

ET1 Tour Card Holder Qualifiers: Mike De Decker, Luke Woodhouse, Lukas Wenig, Jermaine Wattimena, James Hurrell, Richard Veenstra, Daniel Klose, Luke Littler, Berry van Peer, Chris Landman.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

Premier League Darts now heads to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Van Gerwen takes on Scottish No 1 Wright, while Littler faces Price, Humphries meets Aspinall and Cross and Smith lock horns in the opening match of the night.

Fixtures: Night Three, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15 Quarter-finals Rob Cross vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler

