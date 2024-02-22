Premier League Darts: Peter Wright on how he might stop Luke Littler as 17-year-old plays down Phil Taylor comparisons

Peter Wright has joked he will steal Luke Littler's phone as he looks to beat the teenager and secure his first win of the Premier League Darts season.

Wright has been beaten in the opening round over the first three weeks of competition, losing to Rob Cross in Cardiff, Luke Humphries in Berlin and Michael van Gerwen in Glasgow last time out.

The two-time world champion and 2017 Premier League runner-up meets Littler, a man he says has inspired him, in Newcastle on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Wright told Sportsboom ahead of his clash with this year's World Championship finalist. "I'm going to take his phone off him in the back room so he can't play games, that'll unsettle him!

"When I was at his age, when I used to go to an exhibition and play one of the pros, the attitude was like 'I've got to smash you up'.

"That's what sort of attitude Luke's got, which makes it a great game anytime anyone plays him. I've seen what he's done to all the other top pros.

"He's inspired me with what he's done for the game, bringing all the press and potential sponsors into the game.

"It's fantastic for darts and it's fantastic for all the youngsters out there who are aspiring to be a darts player.

"You don't have to be 50-year-old with tons of experience to be a world champion anymore. He was so close to being world champion."

Littler: Crazy to suggest I could eclipse Taylor

Michael Smith recently said Littler could achieve greater things than 16-time world champion Phil Taylor but 'The Nuke' dismissed that as "crazy" and has not set himself any lofty ambitions.

Littler - beaten in the quarter-finals by Gerwyn Price in Glasgow last week - told the PA news agency: "I don't think anyone's beating that record! It's just crazy, crazy to think of me being bigger than Phil.

"I've said to many people I've not really set any goals. I just get on with it. I just have to throw my darts and see where they go.

"I'm still gobsmacked that I'm here, getting all these opportunities. I'm just taking it in my stride as I do.

"I just love playing in front of a crowd. I enjoy trying my best to put on a performance and I know I can play against the best. Hopefully I'm here for many years to come.

"It's crazy how many people have got into darts, and how many people have been in my local shop in St Helens. There's been queues outside.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it all. Hopefully it gets more people involved."

