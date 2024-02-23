Premier League darts table: Latest standings as Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler and more target play-offs

Michael van Gerwen tops Premier League Darts table by eight points after four of the 16 regular tournament weeks; top four in standings will advance to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23 - watch the entire competition live on Sky Sports
Friday 23 February 2024 12:39, UK
Check out the latest standings from the Premier League Darts season.
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen, teenage sensation Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price are the eight players involved in 2024.
The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23.
Watch Premier League Darts every Thursday on Sky Sports. You can also follow text commentary and video highlights through a blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.
Receive messages and alerts for breaking sports news, analysis, features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.