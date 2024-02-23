 Skip to content

Premier League darts table: Latest standings as Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler and more target play-offs

Michael van Gerwen tops Premier League Darts table by eight points after four of the 16 regular tournament weeks; top four in standings will advance to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23 - watch the entire competition live on Sky Sports

Friday 23 February 2024 12:39, UK

Premier League Darts 2024 - table after Week Four
Image: Michael van Gerwen holds an eight-point lead over his rivals after Week Four of the 2024 Premier League

Check out the latest standings from the Premier League Darts season.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen, teenage sensation Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price are the eight players involved in 2024.

The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23.

Michael van Gerwen wins Premier League night in Glasgow
Image: Michael van Gerwen is the defending Premier League champion

