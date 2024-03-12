Adam Smith-Neale suspended by darts bosses after allegation he punched opponent at oche

Adam Smith-Neale has been suspended by the Darts Regulation Authority after allegedly assaulting an opponent in an amateur event.

The world No 82 appeared to throw a punch at the oche in video footage that has appeared online.

The DRA, which governs all PDC Tour events and players who hold a tour card, has issued an indefinite suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

A statement from the governing body read: "On 12th March 2024 Nigel Mawer the DRA Chairman took the decision to suspend Adam Smith-Neale from attending or competing in DRA sanctioned events.

"This relates to an allegation that he assaulted another player at the end of his match in an amateur event in Nuneaton played on 9th March 2024.

"He has the right to appeal the suspension decision and he will face a disciplinary hearing at a date to be arranged."

The 30-year-old regained his PDC Tour card last year after a five-year absence. He will now miss next week's Player Championship 5 and 6 events in Hildesheim.

A PDC spokesperson said: "The PDC are aware of a video from a non-affiliated event, featuring a Tour Card Holder, which is circulating on social media.

"The Darts Regulation Authority have been made aware and are investigating this appropriately."