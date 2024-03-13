Luke Littler: Teen star headlines US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31 and June 1

Luke Littler will make his US Darts Masters debut at Madison Square Garden later this year, with the eight PDC representatives now confirmed; watch the Premier League Darts every Thursday night up until the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23 - live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 March 2024 16:32, UK
Luke Littler will headline US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31 and June 1.
Teenage superstar Littler will make his debut in 'The Big Apple' later this year, with the eight PDC representatives now confirmed for the event.
The 17-year-old has created global headlines over recent months, reaching the World Championship final before landing a nine-darter on his way to celebrating Bahrain Darts Masters glory on his World Series debut in January.
Littler, who also struck perfection on his way to on his European Tour debut victory at the Belgian Open in Wieze at the weekend, will now set his sights on a second World Series of Darts crown when the sport's biggest names take on eight North American representatives.
World champion and world No 1 Luke Humphries, and reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will headline the star-studded 16-player field, alongside former US Darts Masters winners Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall.
Three other former world champions - Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross - will also return to the big stage.
PDC Tour Card Holders Matt Campbell, Jules van Dongen and Danny Lauby will head up the eight North American competitors, with Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Stowe Buntz assured of qualification following his 2023 CDC Continental Cup triumph.
US Darts Masters & North American Championship
May 31-June 1, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York
Session Schedule
Friday May 31 (2pm BST)
US Darts Masters first round
Saturday June 1
Afternoon Session (8am BST)
North American Championship quarter-finals, semi-finals & final
Evening Session (2pm BST)
US Darts Masters quarter-finals, semi-finals & final
US Darts Masters field
PDC Representatives
Luke Humphries
Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith
Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross
Peter Wright
Luke Littler
North American Representatives
Matt Campbell
Jules van Dongen
Danny Lauby
Stowe Buntz
2024 CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner
3x CDC Qualifiers
The Premier League continues in Nottingham, as Humphries and Smith meet in a repeat of the Brighton showpiece.
Van Gerwen and Littler will renew their rivalry in the quarter-finals, with the Dutchman eyeing a return to winning ways in the East Midlands.
Cross and Aspinall also collide in a repeat of the Night Five decider, while the bottom two lock horns in the evening's opener, as Wright takes on Price.
|Quarter-finals
|Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
|Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
|Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 14
|Night 8
|3Arena, Dublin
|March 21
|Night 9
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|March 28
|Night 10
|AO Arena, Manchester
|April 4
|Night 11
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 11
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 18
|Night 13
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 16
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 23
