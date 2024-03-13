Luke Littler: Teen star headlines US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31 and June 1

Luke Littler will headline US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 31 and June 1.

Teenage superstar Littler will make his debut in 'The Big Apple' later this year, with the eight PDC representatives now confirmed for the event.

The 17-year-old has created global headlines over recent months, reaching the World Championship final before landing a nine-darter on his way to celebrating Bahrain Darts Masters glory on his World Series debut in January.

Littler, who also struck perfection on his way to on his European Tour debut victory at the Belgian Open in Wieze at the weekend, will now set his sights on a second World Series of Darts crown when the sport's biggest names take on eight North American representatives.

World champion and world No 1 Luke Humphries, and reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will headline the star-studded 16-player field, alongside former US Darts Masters winners Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall.

Three other former world champions - Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross - will also return to the big stage.

PDC Tour Card Holders Matt Campbell, Jules van Dongen and Danny Lauby will head up the eight North American competitors, with Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Stowe Buntz assured of qualification following his 2023 CDC Continental Cup triumph.

US Darts Masters & North American Championship

May 31-June 1, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York

Session Schedule

Friday May 31 (2pm BST)

US Darts Masters first round

Saturday June 1

Afternoon Session (8am BST)

North American Championship quarter-finals, semi-finals & final

Evening Session (2pm BST)

US Darts Masters quarter-finals, semi-finals & final

US Darts Masters field

PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Peter Wright

Luke Littler

North American Representatives

Matt Campbell

Jules van Dongen

Danny Lauby

Stowe Buntz

2024 CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner

3x CDC Qualifiers

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues in Nottingham, as Humphries and Smith meet in a repeat of the Brighton showpiece.

Van Gerwen and Littler will renew their rivalry in the quarter-finals, with the Dutchman eyeing a return to winning ways in the East Midlands.

Cross and Aspinall also collide in a repeat of the Night Five decider, while the bottom two lock horns in the evening's opener, as Wright takes on Price.

Live Premier League Darts Thursday 14th March 7:00pm

Fixtures: Night Seven, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday, March 14 Quarter-finals Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 14 Night 8 3Arena, Dublin March 21 Night 9 SSE Arena, Belfast March 28 Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester April 4 Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

