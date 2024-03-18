Players Championship 5: Raymond van Barneveld ends three-year wait for PDC ranking title after beating Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld thrashed Stephen Bunting to wrap up victory which is also likely to secure his qualification for World Championship; Van Barneveld beat former world champion Michael Smith last 16; watch Week Eight of the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday March 21
Monday 18 March 2024 20:41, UK
Raymond van Barneveld ended his three-year wait for a PDC ranking title as he stormed to victory in Players Championship 5 in Hildesheim.
The 56-year-old Dutchman thrashed Stephen Bunting 8-1 to wrap up a victory which is also likely to secure his qualification for the World Championship later this year.
Van Barneveld eased through a one-sided contest against Bunting but had been forced to battle hard for his place in the final.
He beat former world champion Michael Smith 6-3 in the last 16 despite Smith summoning a barely-acknowledged nine-darter in the fourth leg of the match.
Van Barneveld then beat James Hurrell 6-3 before edging a 7-6 win over old foe Gary Anderson in the semi-final, saving two match darts in the process.
After his victory, Van Barneveld tweeted saying: "Thank you for all the congratulations on the win of PC5 today.
"I have worked extremely hard for this and to see the results today finally pay off feels amazing.
"Don't think they wanted to give me the [mic] after last time."
Watch Premier League Darts on Thursday, March 21 in Dublin live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7pm. Stream darts and more without a contract through NOW.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!