Players Championship 5: Raymond van Barneveld ends three-year wait for PDC ranking title after beating Stephen Bunting

Raymond van Barneveld thrashed Stephen Bunting to wrap up victory which is also likely to secure his qualification for World Championship; Van Barneveld beat former world champion Michael Smith last 16; watch Week Eight of the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday March 21

Monday 18 March 2024 20:41, UK

Raymond van Barneveld thrashed Stephen Bunting 8-1
Image: Raymond van Barneveld thrashed Stephen Bunting 8-1

Raymond van Barneveld ended his three-year wait for a PDC ranking title as he stormed to victory in Players Championship 5 in Hildesheim.

The 56-year-old Dutchman thrashed Stephen Bunting 8-1 to wrap up a victory which is also likely to secure his qualification for the World Championship later this year.

Van Barneveld eased through a one-sided contest against Bunting but had been forced to battle hard for his place in the final.

He beat former world champion Michael Smith 6-3 in the last 16 despite Smith summoning a barely-acknowledged nine-darter in the fourth leg of the match.

During the last 16 of the Players Championship 5, Michael Smith hit nine perfect darts against opponent Raymond van Barneveld but neither of them celebrated Bully Boy's amazing feat!

Van Barneveld then beat James Hurrell 6-3 before edging a 7-6 win over old foe Gary Anderson in the semi-final, saving two match darts in the process.

After his victory, Van Barneveld tweeted saying: "Thank you for all the congratulations on the win of PC5 today.

"I have worked extremely hard for this and to see the results today finally pay off feels amazing.

"Don't think they wanted to give me the [mic] after last time."

