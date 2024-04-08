Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 7 on day of nine-dart finishes in Leicester

Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 7 and becomes one of three players on the day to hit a nine-dart finish, alongside Steve Beaton and Daryl Gurney - - watch Week 11 of Premier League Darts, in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday
Monday 8 April 2024 20:18, UK
Chris Dobey beat Josh Rock 8-4 to win Players Championship 7 in Leicester on a day on which he was one of three players to hit a nine-dart finish.
'Hollywood' - beaten in the Players Championship 4 final by Damon Heta in February - produced his perfect leg in the third round against Mickey Mansell on Monday.
The nine-dart feat had also earlier been achieved by Steve Beaton against James Hurrell in the first round and then by Daryl Gurney in the second against Jeffrey de Graaf.
Dobey becomes the seventh different man to win a Players Championship event this year, after Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Ryan Searle, Heta, Raymond Van Barneveld and Dave Chisnall.
The 33-year-old fired in a 170 finish in the deciding leg of his second-round meeting with Mike De Dekker, while he reeled off seven of the last eight legs against Rock in the final to win from 3-1 down and take his fourth PDC title.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.
Dobey said: "I gave myself one task this year, which was to improve my floor game. I think I've done that so far. I'm playing well, I'm going into games feeling confident, and if you're confident, you can go a long way.
"I finally broke into the top 16 after the World Championship and the aim is to stay there now. The hard work starts now, so dedication is the key."
Littler - the winner of Players Championship 1 a couple of months ago - and Humphries were among the big names to miss out on the latter stages in Leicester.
Littler - victorious on the last two Premier League Darts evenings, in Belfast and Manchester respectively - rallied from 5-3 to edge put world No 1 Humphries 6-5 in the last 32, in what was a rematch of January's World Championship final that Humphries claimed 7-4 in sets.
But the 17-year-old was then beaten in a last-leg decider by Ross Smith in the following round as his opponent advanced to the quarters alongside Dobey, Rock, Gurney, Ryan Meikle, Luke Woodhouse, Ian White and Frenchman Thibault Tricole.
Dobey knocked off Gurney 6-4 in the last eight and Smith 7-3 in the semis, while Rock recorded exactly the same margins of victory over Tricole and Woodhouse respectively.
Michael van Gerwen - who has lost six of his seven Premier League matches since three straight night victories - was dumped out in the second round by White after shipping a 4-2 lead to lose 6-5.
Van Gerwen, Littler, Humphries, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith head to Birmingham for Night 11 of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports from 7pm from Thursday.
Watch on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena or stream through NOW.
|Quarter-finals
|Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
|Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
|Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
|Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
|Night 1
|Cardiff
|Feb 1
|Winner: Michael Smith
|Night 2
|Berlin
|Feb 8
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 3
|Glasgow
|Feb 15
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 4
|Newcastle
|Feb 22
|Winner: Michael van Gerwen
|Night 5
|Exeter
|Feb 29
|Winner: Nathan Aspinall
|Night 6
|Brighton
|March 7
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 7
|Nottingham
|March 14
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 8
|Dublin
|March 21
|Winner: Luke Humphries
|Night 9
|Belfast
|March 28
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 10
|Manchester
|April 4
|Winner: Luke Littler
|Night 11
|Birmingham
|April 11
|Night 12
|Rotterdam
|April 18
|Night 13
|Liverpool
|April 25
|Night 14
|Aberdeen
|May 2
|Night 15
|Leeds
|May 9
|Night 16
|Sheffield
|May 16
|Finals Night
|The O2, London
|May 23
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...