Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 7 on day of nine-dart finishes in Leicester

Chris Dobey wins Players Championship 7 and becomes one of three players on the day to hit a nine-dart finish, alongside Steve Beaton and Daryl Gurney - - watch Week 11 of Premier League Darts, in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday

Monday 8 April 2024 20:18, UK

Chris Dobey at the World Darts Championship
Image: Chris Dobey beat Josh Rock in the final to win Players Championship 7 in Leicester

Chris Dobey beat Josh Rock 8-4 to win Players Championship 7 in Leicester on a day on which he was one of three players to hit a nine-dart finish.

'Hollywood' - beaten in the Players Championship 4 final by Damon Heta in February - produced his perfect leg in the third round against Mickey Mansell on Monday.

The nine-dart feat had also earlier been achieved by Steve Beaton against James Hurrell in the first round and then by Daryl Gurney in the second against Jeffrey de Graaf.

Dobey becomes the seventh different man to win a Players Championship event this year, after Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Ryan Searle, Heta, Raymond Van Barneveld and Dave Chisnall.

The 33-year-old fired in a 170 finish in the deciding leg of his second-round meeting with Mike De Dekker, while he reeled off seven of the last eight legs against Rock in the final to win from 3-1 down and take his fourth PDC title.

Trending

Dobey said: "I gave myself one task this year, which was to improve my floor game. I think I've done that so far. I'm playing well, I'm going into games feeling confident, and if you're confident, you can go a long way.

"I finally broke into the top 16 after the World Championship and the aim is to stay there now. The hard work starts now, so dedication is the key."

Littler beats Humphries before losing in last 16

Littler - the winner of Players Championship 1 a couple of months ago - and Humphries were among the big names to miss out on the latter stages in Leicester.

Littler - victorious on the last two Premier League Darts evenings, in Belfast and Manchester respectively - rallied from 5-3 to edge put world No 1 Humphries 6-5 in the last 32, in what was a rematch of January's World Championship final that Humphries claimed 7-4 in sets.

But the 17-year-old was then beaten in a last-leg decider by Ross Smith in the following round as his opponent advanced to the quarters alongside Dobey, Rock, Gurney, Ryan Meikle, Luke Woodhouse, Ian White and Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

Dobey knocked off Gurney 6-4 in the last eight and Smith 7-3 in the semis, while Rock recorded exactly the same margins of victory over Tricole and Woodhouse respectively.

Michael van Gerwen - who has lost six of his seven Premier League matches since three straight night victories - was dumped out in the second round by White after shipping a 4-2 lead to lose 6-5.

Premier League Darts - Night 10 (Sky Sports)
Image: How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 10

Van Gerwen, Littler, Humphries, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith head to Birmingham for Night 11 of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports from 7pm from Thursday.

Watch on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena or stream through NOW.

Who plays who on Night 11?

Night 11, Birmingham - Thursday April 11

Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

2024 Premier League Darts schedule

Night 1 Cardiff Feb 1 Winner: Michael Smith
Night 2 Berlin Feb 8 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 3 Glasgow Feb 15 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 4 Newcastle Feb 22 Winner: Michael van Gerwen
Night 5 Exeter Feb 29 Winner: Nathan Aspinall
Night 6 Brighton March 7 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 7 Nottingham March 14 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 8 Dublin March 21 Winner: Luke Humphries
Night 9 Belfast March 28 Winner: Luke Littler
Night 10 Manchester April 4 Winner: Luke Littler
Night 11 Birmingham April 11
Night 12 Rotterdam April 18
Night 13 Liverpool April 25
Night 14 Aberdeen May 2
Night 15 Leeds May 9
Night 16 Sheffield May 16
Finals Night The O2, London May 23

Gerwyn Price struck a nine-darter during his semi-final against Michael Smith on Night 10 of Premier League Darts in Manchester

