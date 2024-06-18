World Cup of Darts: All you need to know with Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen all playing but no Luke Littler

All you need to know ahead of the World Cup of Darts at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt with Luke Humphries, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price all playing - but no Luke Littler.

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they will be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.

Top seeds and four-time champions England will be represented by world champion Luke Humphries - making his World Cup debut - and Michael Smith, but Luke Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked.

'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best of the action from last year's World Cup of Darts finals night in Frankfurt

Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert will line up for four-time winners and third seeds Netherlands, while Peter Wright and Gary Anderson will fly the flag for two-time champions and fourth seeds Scotland.

Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock will continue their partnership which saw them claim glory for Australia in 2022, while former runners-up Belgium, Republic of Ireland and Austria are also among the teams seeded 5-16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Paul Lim talked about the feeling of representing your country ahead of last year's tournament

Paul Lim, at the age of 70, and Harith Lim will compete on behalf of Singapore having qualified for the country's 10th tournament.

Since their World Cup debut in 2014, Singapore have built for themselves a reputation as giant-killers.

The duo, who are unrelated, surprised third seeds Wales in 2019 and top seeds Scotland in 2017, which was also when they went on to record their best finish by reaching the quarter-finals.

Who is Paul Lim?

The 70-year-old is a legend of this sport



In 1990, he hit the first nine-dart finish in a World Championship, and pocketed £52,000, more than double what a certain Phil Taylor took home for winning the whole event



With all pairings now confirmed, the draw for the Group Stage will be made on Wednesday.

The revamped format successfully introduced last year will return in 2024, with group and knockout stages of all Doubles matches across four days of action.

The top four ranked nations, based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players, will be seeded and will enter at the second-round stage.

The remaining 36 teams will be split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.

The second round, featuring the last 16 nations, will be split across two sessions on Saturday June 29 before the quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, with the tournament culminating in the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening - with the eventual champions to earn a combined £80,000 in prize money.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Rock told Sky Sports' Love the Darts Podcast that representing Northern Ireland alongside Brendan Dolan in the World Cup is a 'massive achievement'

Competing Nations & Pairings

Seeds 1-4 - Through to Round Two

(1) England - Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

(4) Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Seeds 5-16 - Seeded for Group Stage

(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

(6) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

(7) Germany - Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

(8) Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

(9) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

(10) Austria - Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

(11) Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

(12) Czechia - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

(13) Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac

(14) France - Jacques Labre, Thibault Tricole

(15) Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

(16) USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

Non-Seeded Nations

Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

Canada - Matt Campbell, David Cameron

China - Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Chinese Taipei - Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

Finland - Marko Kantele, Teemu Harju

Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Hungary - Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major

Iceland - Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Gudmundsson

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Siik Hwang Wong, Mohamad Nasir

New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Norway - Cor Dekker, Hakon Bjorge Helling

Philippines - Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa - Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

Spain - Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stockli

Schedule of Play

Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Friday, June 28

Afternoon Session (11am BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday, June 29

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday, June 30

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

What is the format?

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

- Best of seven legs Second Round - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Final - Best of 19 legs

All matches will be played in a doubles format

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.