Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves to headline Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool

Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves will headline the Women's World Matchplay in July after the qualification race reached its conclusion.

Greaves will begin her defence against Irish youngster Katie Sheldon, after the eight-player line-up for July's event was confirmed.

They will battle it out for the £10,000 top prize on a bumper afternoon in the Empress Ballroom, in a field which includes four world champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the 2023 Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Image: Greaves has reaffirmed her status as the premier player in the women's game

The field is comprised of eight players from a one-year Order of Merit based on PDC Women's Series earnings across 24 tournaments since last July, with reigning champion Greaves returning to Blackpool as the top seed.

Greaves stormed to victory on debut 12 months ago, and the 20-year-old has won a further nine Women's Series titles since then to reaffirm her status as the premier player in the women's game.

The reigning champion will play Sheldon in her opener, as the Irish youngster returns to the Winter Gardens after missing out on last year's extravaganza.

Sheldon enters the field after Aileen de Graaf, who occupied eighth position in the final 12-month Order of Merit, informed the PDC that she is unavailable to compete in Blackpool due to a prior commitment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greaves defeated Sherrock to win the Women's Series Event Seven without dropping a single leg in the whole tournament

The draw also pits 2022 champion Sherrock up against three-time Lakeside women's champion Anastasia Dobromyslova in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

Sherrock memorably prevailed in the tournament's inaugural staging, and after winning four of the last five Women's Series events in 2023 has added a further two titles to her tally in 2024.

Dobromyslova, meanwhile, returned to prominence by reaching back-to-back Women's Series finals last September, and will make her Blackpool bow as the number seven seed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Sherrock become the first female to hit a televised nine-darter!

Third seed Lisa Ashton won back-to-back Women's Series titles on Sunday to overhaul Mikuru Suzuki on the Order of Merit, and her reward is a last eight clash against Wales' Rhian O'Sullivan.

Ashton will maintain her ever-present record in Blackpool alongside Sherrock, while O'Sullivan also returns to Blackpool after featuring in two Women's Series finals throughout the last 12 months.

The other quarter-final clash will see 2023 runner-up Suzuki take on two-time event winner Noa-Lynn van Leuven, with Greaves or Sheldon awaiting the winner in the semi-finals.

Japanese star Suzuki will be the fourth seed on her Winter Gardens return, having extended her haul of Women's Series titles to six following a strong start to 2024.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Van Leuven has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, following up a landmark Challenge Tour triumph with a brace of Women's Series titles in March and April respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Love The Darts podcast, Glen Durrant says the PDPA are making sure that Noa-Lynn van Leuven is coping with the 'horrible' criticism she is receiving for competing as a trans player

The winner of the Women's World Matchplay will qualify for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship, while also scooping the £10,000 top prize.

2024 Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 21

Draw Bracket

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Katie Sheldon

(4) Mikuru Suzuki vs (5) Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(2) Fallon Sherrock vs (7) Anastasia Dobromyslova

(3) Lisa Ashton vs (6) Rhian O'Sullivan

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

Prize Money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000