World Cup of Darts: Republic of Ireland crash out of tournament with shock loss to Chinese Taipei

Top seeds England, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands enter the action on Saturday after automatically qualifying for the second round; watch entire tournament live on Sky Sports from June 27-30

Saturday 29 June 2024 00:17, UK

Check out the best of the action from the evening session on Day 2 of the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany

Republic of Ireland crashed out of the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt after suffering one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history at the hands of debutants Chinese Taipei.

Ninth seeds William O'Connor and Keane Barry looked set to avoid an upset after battling back from 3-1 down to force a deciding leg.

But Teng Lieh Pupo and An-Sheng Lu regained their composure to secure a 4-3 success and progress as Group E winners, having also defeated Lithuania 4-2 earlier on Friday.

Chinese Taipei stun the Republic of Ireland and reach the knockout stages on their World Cup of Darts debut

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland avoided any upset to book their place in last 16 with a 4-3 victory over Switzerland.

Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan, the tournament's sixth seeds, built on Thursday's 4-1 win over South Africa to secure top spot in Group B.

Bruno Stockli hits a stunning 170 checkout to standing ovation from their Northern Irish opponents in the World Cup of Darts

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, hosts Germany, unseeded Italy, Poland and Sweden also progressed.

Top half of the draw for the World Cup of Darts
Bottom half of the draw for the World Cup of Darts

Top seeds England, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands will enter the action on Saturday after automatically qualifying for the second round.

England face France in their opening matchup, while defending champions Wales have been drawn against Croatia. Third-seeded Netherlands are up against fifth-ranked Belgium and Northern Ireland take on seventh seeds Germany.

