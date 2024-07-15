World Matchplay Darts: Michael van Gerwen knocks Luke Littler out as Michael Smith beats Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Littler 10-6 in their eagerly-anticipated first-round clash at the World Matchplay on Monday.

In the 10th meeting between the pair, Van Gerwen proved his critics wrong after a run of disappointing form this year and denied Littler a first win on debut at the Winter Gardens.

Van Gerwen was visibly emotional post-match and will face Joe Cullen in the second round.

"It's always enjoyable to play games at that standard," said Van Gerwen. "You know you will face a guy who has incredible talent, but you have to face it. You can't let yourself down and have to work for things. I'm glad it paid off.

"I had a few days holidays. I practiced really hard every day. This means a lot to me.

"I've been going through a rough time, everyone knows. To actually do something good and get rewarded for your hard work is always nice."

It was a strange match for the most part as Littler got the first break to go 2-1 up with Van Gerwen seemingly in early trouble.

However, the Dutchman broke back immediately, then won the next three legs to lead 5-2.

Both players were scoring heavily, averaging around 110 in the middle of the match, as they shared further breaks at 6-4.

A 146 checkout from Van Gerwen to hold throw gave him an 8-5 advantage as a now wayward Littler couldn't break back and was broken himself again in the last leg.

World Matchplay Darts: Monday Results Damon Heta 4-10 Ryan Searle Michael Smith 10-5 Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Luke Littler Chris Dobey 10-7 Ritchie Edhouse

Smith overcomes slow start to see off Anderson

The other big match on Monday saw Michael Smith fight back from 3-0 down against Gary Anderson to win 10-5 in a battle between the former world champions.

Remarkably Smith won seven legs in a row to lead 7-3 as Anderson appeared unhappy with some fans mocking Scotland, at one point signalling '2-1' in reference to the scoreline by which England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Smith, who has a best result of runner-up at the Matchplay in 2019, was on incredible form as he dropped just two more legs.

"3-0 down, I wasn't playing well. I had two shots at 85 but what was annoying me was I kept hitting five," he said.

"He let me off then I win the next five or six legs and just kept going. I tried too hard [early on]. I have so much respect for Gary and I was like 'I need to do it, I need to do it'.

"He took control over me and then the crowd started. You could see him shushing because it wasn't nice. I wanted me and Gary at our best."

Smith will go up against Chris Dobey in the last 16, after the player nicknamed 'Hollywood' beat Ritchie Edhouse in a gruelling final match of the night 10-7.

Earlier on, Ryan Searle produced a classy display to eliminate Australian No 1 Damon Heta 10-4.

What's happening on Tuesday at the World Matchplay?

World Matchplay Darts: Tuesday Order of Play Gerwyn Price vs Ross Smith Nathan Aspinall vs James Wade Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

The second round begins on Tuesday at the World Matchplay, with Gerwyn Price facing Ross Smith in the first last 16 tie at 7pm - live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.

Defending champion Nathan Aspinall plays James Wade, then world champion Luke Humphries goes up against Stephen Bunting in a mouth-watering clash.

In the last match of the night, Jonny Clayton meets Dimitri Van den Bergh, who will be buoyed by his nine-darter at the weekend.

