World Matchplay Darts: Michael van Gerwen, Andrew Gilding, Michael Smith and Rob Cross all win in Blackpool

Michael van Gerwen set up a mouth-watering quarter-final showdown against Andrew Gilding at the World Matchplay, while Michael Smith and Rob Cross also recorded wins in Blackpool on Wednesday.

Van Gerwen continued his challenge for a fourth title at the Winter Gardens, defying a late fightback from a tenacious Joe Cullen to close out an 11-8 victory.

The Dutchman will play Andrew Gilding in the last eight, in a repeat of their memorable 2023 UK Open decider, after 'Goldfinger' broke new ground with his resounding success against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Rob Cross produced an inspired display against Ryan Searle, while Michael Smith was forced to fend off a valiant fightback from Chris Dobey in a bruising encounter.

World Matchplay Darts: Second Round Results Krzysztof Ratajski 5-11 Andrew Gilding Rob Cross 11-6 Ryan Searle Michael van Gerwen 11-8 Joe Cullen Michael Smith 11-9 Chris Dobey

Van Gerwen accounted for Luke Littler in a heavyweight first-round showdown and he started strongly against Cullen, firing in a spectacular 151 checkout to lead 4-1.

Cullen - a semi-finalist in 2023 - won three straight legs from 9-5 adrift to threaten an unlikely turnaround, although his late onslaught came in vain as Van Gerwen wrapped up a hard-fought win.

"I cannot wait to play my next game. I'm buzzing," declared Van Gerwen, who will play Gilding in the last eight on Friday.

"Andrew is probably one of the most underestimated players on the tour. When he's on it he can be really dangerous.

"Of course I lost a big final to him at the UK Open before, but I'm not going to let him beat me in the next game.

"This is one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Everybody wants to win this, and I'm confident. I feel good."

Gilding earned a spot in his maiden World Matchplay quarter-final with victory over Poland's Ratajski.

The former UK Open champion produced 110 and 127 combinations en route to establishing a commanding 7-2 advantage, although Ratajski attempted to turn the tide with a superb 128 checkout in leg 10.

'The Polish Eagle' reduced the deficit to 7-5 at one stage, but Gilding thwarted any prospect of a fightback by winning the next four legs without reply to triumph with a 98 average.

"I'm very pleased with that," admitted the Suffolk star, who is relishing his first televised showdown against Van Gerwen since toppling the Dutchman in last year's UK Open.

"I'm starting to believe now. I have already got further than I have before, and that's always my goal - go one better than before!

"Experience is invaluable, and I'm starting to feel more comfortable on these stages now."

Cross sets up a fascinating quarter-final showdown against Smith

Cross and Smith went head-to-head in the 2019 final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, and they will renew their rivalry at the Empress Ballroom on Friday, after overcoming Ryan Searle and Chris Dobey in their respective second-round ties.

Cross put in an electric performance to book his place in the last eight, averaging 106.99 to celebrate an emphatic 11-6 success against Searle.

'Voltage' was at his brilliant best against the Somerset star, crashing in a brace of 10-darters within the opening six legs.

The 2019 champion later opened up a two-leg cushion that he would never relinquish, before capping off a majestic display with an 11-dart hold.

"I still think there's more in the tank," insisted Cross, despite recording his highest average on the Winter Gardens stage.

"I am enjoying the game. It is not complicated for me at the minute, I'm playing with freedom, and if I carry on, who knows where I can end up?

"I love this tournament. I have always loved this tournament since I walked into this building eight years ago.

"I'm sure those memories of winning [the title] in 2019 will stay with me forever, but now I want to win it again."

Smith, meanwhile, was forced to fend off a valiant fightback from Dobey, despite storming into an early 4-0 lead.

Newcastle thrower Dobey defeated 'Bully Boy' at the same stage of last year's World Matchplay and World Championship, and he fired in sublime 170 and 140 finishes midway through proceedings as he aimed to repeat those heroics.

The former Masters champion then wired the bull for a stunning 135 which would have levelled the contest at 9-9, although Smith withstood the pressure in a nervy finale to keep his title hopes alive.

What's happening on Thursday at the World Matchplay?

Image: Luke Humphries returns to action at the Winter Gardens on Thursday

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, with the first two quarter-finals on Thursday July 18 on Sky Sports Action from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm.

Former European Champion Ross Smith takes on 2007 winner James Wade with favourite Luke Humphries up against 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of March's UK Open showpiece as the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy and £800,000 in prize money.

World Matchplay Darts: Quarter-Final Fixtures (First to 16 legs) Ross Smith vs James Wade Luke Humphries vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

