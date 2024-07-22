Beau Greaves to miss World Darts Championship again to defend women's world title but wants Alexandra Palace reunion in future

Beau Greaves will not take her place at the World Darts Championship this year but hopes to return to Alexandra Palace in the future.

Greaves defeated Fallon Sherrock 6-3 on Sunday to retain her Women's World Matchplay title and earn a place in the end-of-season showcase.

But the 20-year-old says she will again miss the tournament - having rejected her place last season - and instead focus on winning a third WDF Women's World Championship title in a row.

Greaves told Sky Sports News: "I have won the ladies' World Championship back to back now and I don't want to miss out on the chance of retaining that title so that is all it comes down to.

"Hopefully, I can go back to Ally Pally in years to come but right now I want to focus on ladies' darts"

Sky Sports News understands Greaves is yet to officially inform the PDC that she will not take her place and has until November 24th to do so.

Greaves, who lost in the first round on her Worlds debut to William O'Connor in 2022, says for now she remains focused on playing women's darts because competing against men "consistently" remains a challenge.

She said: "It's not that we can't beat them, it's just doing it all the time. It's not easy to get on stage and have to play extremely well to beat someone, and it just feels a bit difficult to me.

"Sometimes some of the ladies, including myself, do play well. But it's not all the time. The men just have that consistency over us at the minute. But you never know.

"That's how I think now, I might not think that in a few years. But for now I'd just rather play ladies' darts rather than try and overplay myself vs the men."

In response to Greaves' comments, PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: "We have invested over £1m into women's darts in recent years and are committed to continuing to do so.

"We have always been clear that we see the potential for men and women to compete on a level playing field in the sport as an asset, not a hindrance and all our events have always been open to male and female players.

"The progress made by so many women players in recent years shows the rich talent pool that is out there and over the years ahead we hope to see many more women competing in our biggest events alongside male players."