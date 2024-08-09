Luke Littler through to quarter-finals of Australian Darts Masters, will next face Michael Smith on Saturday

Luke Littler reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Darts Masters as he aims to win his eighth PDC title of the year.

The 17-year-old, whose tournament victories in 2024 include Premier League Darts, beat local qualifier Rob Modra 6-2 in Wollongong to set up a last-eight meeting with Michael Smith on Saturday.

Modra missed a dart to level his match with Littler at 3-3 and the top seed made his opponent pay to remain in the hunt for a third World Series title of 2024, after the Bahrain Masters and Poland Masters.

Smith earlier defeated Stuart Coburn 6-2 - bookending his victory with ton-plus finishes - while there was also a routine win for world No 1 Luke Humphries, who clinched a 6-1 demolition of Joe Comito with a 120 checkout as the eight PDC players all beat local qualifiers.

Rob Cross was given the stiffest test, pipping New Zealander Haupai Puha 6-5 having surrendered a 4-0 lead.

Image: Luke Humpries thumped Joe Comito 6-1 in Wollongong

Gerwyn Price beat Brenton Lloyd 6-2, Dimitri Van den Bergh saw off Jeremy Fagg 6-1, Damon Heta swept John Hurring 6-0 and Peter Wright defeated Simon Whitlock 6-1.

The tournament reaches a conclusion on Saturday, with the best-of-11-leg quarter-finals followed by best-of-13-leg semi-finals before the final is a best-of-15-leg match.

Australian Darts Masters - first round results

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Jeremy Fagg

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Brenton Lloyd

Michael Smith 6-2 Stuart Coburn

Luke Humphries 6-1 Joe Comito

Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Modra

Peter Wright 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Damon Heta 6-0 John Hurring

Rob Cross 6-5 Haupai Puha

Australian Darts Masters quarter-finals

Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Luke Humphries vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Damon Heta

