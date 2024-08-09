 Skip to content

Luke Littler through to quarter-finals of Australian Darts Masters, will next face Michael Smith on Saturday

Luke Littler to face Michael Smith in Australian Darts Masters quarter-finals on Saturday; Littler looking to win eighth PDC title of the season and third World Series event; Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries also advance to last eight in Wollongong

Friday 9 August 2024 14:49, UK

Luke Littler won Night 14 in Aberdeen and is eight points clear at the top of the table
Image: Luke Littler is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Darts Masters

Luke Littler reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Darts Masters as he aims to win his eighth PDC title of the year.

The 17-year-old, whose tournament victories in 2024 include Premier League Darts, beat local qualifier Rob Modra 6-2 in Wollongong to set up a last-eight meeting with Michael Smith on Saturday.

Modra missed a dart to level his match with Littler at 3-3 and the top seed made his opponent pay to remain in the hunt for a third World Series title of 2024, after the Bahrain Masters and Poland Masters.

Smith earlier defeated Stuart Coburn 6-2 - bookending his victory with ton-plus finishes - while there was also a routine win for world No 1 Luke Humphries, who clinched a 6-1 demolition of Joe Comito with a 120 checkout as the eight PDC players all beat local qualifiers.

Rob Cross was given the stiffest test, pipping New Zealander Haupai Puha 6-5 having surrendered a 4-0 lead.

Luke Humpries, darts
Image: Luke Humpries thumped Joe Comito 6-1 in Wollongong

    Gerwyn Price beat Brenton Lloyd 6-2, Dimitri Van den Bergh saw off Jeremy Fagg 6-1, Damon Heta swept John Hurring 6-0 and Peter Wright defeated Simon Whitlock 6-1.

    The tournament reaches a conclusion on Saturday, with the best-of-11-leg quarter-finals followed by best-of-13-leg semi-finals before the final is a best-of-15-leg match.

    Australian Darts Masters - first round results

    Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Jeremy Fagg
    Gerwyn Price 6-2 Brenton Lloyd
    Michael Smith 6-2 Stuart Coburn
    Luke Humphries 6-1 Joe Comito
    Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Modra
    Peter Wright 6-1 Simon Whitlock
    Damon Heta 6-0 John Hurring
    Rob Cross 6-5 Haupai Puha

    Australian Darts Masters quarter-finals

    Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
    Luke Humphries vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
    Rob Cross vs Peter Wright
    Gerwyn Price vs Damon Heta

