World Darts Championship: 2024/25 edition sold out before general sale after record demand for Alexandra Palace

The 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship has sold out before going on general sale after record demand for this year's showpiece at the Alexandra Palace.

The biggest event on the darting calendar will take place from December 15 2024 - January 3 2025, live on Sky Sports, as 96 players from around the globe compete for £2.5m in prize money.

All available standard tickets for this year's contest went on sale at midday on Monday, initially exclusively to PDCTV annual members, with the vast majority of tickets sold that afternoon - including nearly 40,000 inside 30 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best moments from the 2024 World Darts Championship.

A small number of tickets remaining for the second priority window, which opened on Tuesday for fans who registered for free priority access, with all table and tier tickets now sold out before Wednesday's scheduled general sale period.

The PDC said they "recognise the frustration" some fans may have at not being able to acquire the tickets they wanted, although limited numbers of travel and hospitality packages remain available.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

This year's ticket sales limited the number of sessions an individual can book for to four, with tickets limited to six for table tickets or ten for tiered tickets, although more people than ever attempted to purchase tickets

The PDC and SeeTickets are already working to ensure that tickets have been sold to genuine fans, with a process under way to identify any tickets which may have been purchased with the intention of unauthorised resale.

Luke Humphries will look to defend his title after beating Luke Littler in a thrilling final earlier this year, while Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Rob Cross and Nathan Aspinall are among those looking to win the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the breathtaking debut from Luke Littler as the teenager made history at the World Darts Championship.

A full tournament schedule has already been released, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and a night off for New Year's Eve in place. The final takes place on a Friday night for the first time since the 2021 edition, when there was no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.