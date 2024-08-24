World Series of Darts Finals: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen to star as line-up finalised

Luke Littler will lead a strong field in the Netherlands after soaring to superstardom; Luke Humphries and home favourite Michael van Gerwen are among the other massive names in action at the World Series of Darts Finals
Saturday 24 August 2024 12:38, UK
The World Series of Darts Finals takes place in Amsterdam, live on Sky, as teenage sensation Luke Littler leads the finalised list of seeds for the Dutch showpiece with a host of other key names in action.
The 17-year-old won the World Series rankings this season, ahead of reigning world champion Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen - among other stellar names.
The line-up for the World Series showpiece, from September 13-15 from the AFAS Live arena in the Dutch capital, is now complete after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament.
Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Dimitri van den Bergh have also gained seeded status for the three-day event, while Damon Heta, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting also secured invites.
Home favourite Raymond van Barneveld and Aussie veteran Simon Whitlock are among the players invited for their performances in World Series tournaments. The four highest-ranked players on the PDC Order of Merit have also been added, so Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith and Chris Dobey are set to feature.
During the qualifying tournament for Tour Card holders in Milton Keynes, Daryl Gurney and Dirk van Duijvenbode were among the most notable names who secured a place to compete from a field of over 90 players.
Van Duijvenbode defeated Belgium's Kim Huybrechts 6-1 and the 2022 runner-up will be joined by rising Dutch star Wessel Nijman who also secured a place, meaning he will make his World Series debut on home soil.
A change in format has now seen the field expanded from 24 players to 32, as some of the top stars from across the globe battle it over three days for the silverware and £350,000 in prize money.
The tournament begins on the Friday night, with two rounds to negotiate before the quarter-finals on the Sunday afternoon, and then then semi-finals and final in the evening.
Friday, September 13 (6pm BST)
First Round x8
Saturday, September 14
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
First Round x8
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Second Round x8
Sunday, September 15
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Semi-Finals & Final
PDC representatives
1. Luke Littler
2. Gerwyn Price
3. Rob Cross
4. Luke Humphries
5. Michael van Gerwen
6. Michael Smith
7. Peter Wright
8. Dimitri Van den Bergh
Damon Heta
Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting
World Series Order of Merit Qualifiers
Gian van Veen
Boris Krcmar
Johan Engstrom
Jeff Smith
Kevin Doets
Raymond van Barneveld
Danny Noppert
Haupai Puha
Simon Whitlock
PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers
Dave Chisnall
Jonny Clayton
Ross Smith
Chris Dobey
Tour Card Holder Qualifiers
Wessel Nijman
Jose de Sousa
Keane Barry
Gabriel Clemens
Cameron Menzies
Daryl Gurney
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Rhys Griffin
Live darts returns to Sky Sports later this year with the World Grand Prix in Leicester from October 7-13, featuring some of the sport's very biggest stars.
Then in November, the Grand Slam of Darts will be hosted in Wolverhampton as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title.
Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.
