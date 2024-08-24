World Series of Darts Finals: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen to star as line-up finalised

The World Series of Darts Finals takes place in Amsterdam, live on Sky, as teenage sensation Luke Littler leads the finalised list of seeds for the Dutch showpiece with a host of other key names in action.

The 17-year-old won the World Series rankings this season, ahead of reigning world champion Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen - among other stellar names.

The line-up for the World Series showpiece, from September 13-15 from the AFAS Live arena in the Dutch capital, is now complete after the conclusion of the qualifying tournament.

Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Dimitri van den Bergh have also gained seeded status for the three-day event, while Damon Heta, Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting also secured invites.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler defeated Wessel Nijman to claim his seventh PDC title of 2024 in the PC15 final in Milton Keynes in July

Home favourite Raymond van Barneveld and Aussie veteran Simon Whitlock are among the players invited for their performances in World Series tournaments. The four highest-ranked players on the PDC Order of Merit have also been added, so Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith and Chris Dobey are set to feature.

During the qualifying tournament for Tour Card holders in Milton Keynes, Daryl Gurney and Dirk van Duijvenbode were among the most notable names who secured a place to compete from a field of over 90 players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen hits a brilliant 146 checkout during his 10-6 victory over Littler in their World Matchplay first-round match last month

Van Duijvenbode defeated Belgium's Kim Huybrechts 6-1 and the 2022 runner-up will be joined by rising Dutch star Wessel Nijman who also secured a place, meaning he will make his World Series debut on home soil.

World Series of Darts Finals: Format change and fixtures

A change in format has now seen the field expanded from 24 players to 32, as some of the top stars from across the globe battle it over three days for the silverware and £350,000 in prize money.

The tournament begins on the Friday night, with two rounds to negotiate before the quarter-finals on the Sunday afternoon, and then then semi-finals and final in the evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler and Lando Norris take each other on at a darts challenge followed by a hot lap around the Silverstone track ahead of the British Grand Prix earlier this year

2024 Jacks World Series of Darts Finals - fixture dates:

Friday, September 13 (6pm BST)

First Round x8



Saturday, September 14

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

First Round x8

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x8

Sunday, September 15

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals & Final

2024 World Series of Darts Finals - full line-up:

PDC representatives

1. Luke Littler

2. Gerwyn Price

3. Rob Cross

4. Luke Humphries

5. Michael van Gerwen

6. Michael Smith

7. Peter Wright

8. Dimitri Van den Bergh

Damon Heta

Nathan Aspinall

Stephen Bunting

World Series Order of Merit Qualifiers

Gian van Veen

Boris Krcmar

Johan Engstrom

Jeff Smith

Kevin Doets

Raymond van Barneveld

Danny Noppert

Haupai Puha

Simon Whitlock

PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers

Dave Chisnall

Jonny Clayton

Ross Smith

Chris Dobey

Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

Wessel Nijman

Jose de Sousa

Keane Barry

Gabriel Clemens

Cameron Menzies

Daryl Gurney

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Rhys Griffin

Watch darts live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive one of the best moments of the year - watch Littler's nine-darter on Finals night of the 2024 Premier League from all angles

Live darts returns to Sky Sports later this year with the World Grand Prix in Leicester from October 7-13, featuring some of the sport's very biggest stars.

Then in November, the Grand Slam of Darts will be hosted in Wolverhampton as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Watch the best darts live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.