Peter Wright stuns Luke Littler with emotional German Darts Championship comeback

Peter Wright produced a stunning fightback to win six successive legs and beat Luke Littler 8-5 in the NEO.bet German Darts Championship final after roaring back to form in Hildesheim.

Wright thrilled a capacity crowd as he recovered from 5-2 adrift, his revival being sparked by a 146 finish in the eighth leg.

And Littler, who was seeking his third European Tour title this year following victories in the Belgian Open and Austrian Open, could not respond.

The 17-year-old world championship runner-up averaged more than 106 and hit ten 180s, but despite Wright averaging 96 in reply, his superior finishing proved key.

Wright, who lost form earlier this year and struggled in the Premier League especially, knocked out Michael van Gerwen on his way to the final.

He toppled Van Gerwen 6-4, then edged out semi-final opponent Dave Chisnall 7-5.

Littler, meanwhile, beat last-16 opponent Ryan Searle 6-2, but his progress looked as though it would be halted by Australian Damon Heta in the quarter-finals.

Littler trailed 4-1 before levelling the match and then clinching a deciding 11th leg, and he eased past Daryl Gurney 7-2 in the semi-finals.

Wright, though, was in no mood to play second fiddle as the former world champion produced one of his finest performances to land a second German title.

"I just believe in myself," Wright said afterwards. "Obviously, he's a fantastic darts player and he was blowing me off the board with 180s and stuff like that.

"I thought if I can keep with him, because I'm not playing yet and when I can start hitting some 180s and 140s I might get back at him but you know he gave me lots of chances.

"Well, it's not only self-belief, it's [the crowd who] believed in me and thank you."

What's next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

