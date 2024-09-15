Luke Littler wins World Series of Darts Finals with victory over Michael Smith in Amsterdam

Luke Littler was at his mesmeric best in the World Series of Darts Finals as he claimed a comprehensive victory over 2023 world champion Michael Smith in Amsterdam.

Littler was the top seed for the tournament after previous wins in Bahrain and Poland in the World Series and made it a hat-trick of successes with victory in the Finals in the Dutch capital.

The 17-year-old secured the £80,000 top prize with an 11-4 victory over Smith, to follow up wins against Chris Dobey (10-7) and then home favourite Michael van Gerwen (11-4) earlier on Sunday.

More to follow...

What's next on Sky Sports?

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

