Michael Van Gerwen wins Hungarian Darts Trophy: 'My love for the game is still there'

Michael van Gerwen ended a 16-month drought on the PDC European Tour with a sensational 8-7 win over Gian van Veen to claim the 2024 Hungarian Darts Trophy title in Budapest on Sunday.

The Dutch superstar had claimed his 36th European Tour win in May 2023 at the Belgian Darts Trophy, and extended his remarkable record in a thrilling decider at MVM Dome.

Van Veen was searching for his maiden senior PDC title, but the youngster was left to rue one missed match dart - at the bull - before Van Gerwen took the final's deciding leg with a 110 checkout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Van Gerwen, Martin Schindler and Cor Dekker all hit nine-darters at the Hungarian Darts Trophy!

"This was really important - I had to battle really hard," admitted Van Gerwen. "I was struggling in the final and Gian took advantage, but I was more battling with myself.

"The crowd gave me so much energy and to give them something back, I'm over the moon.

"I think I'm on the right way, especially with my new darts. I missed the winning feeling for a long time but now everything falls into place.

Image: Michael van Gerwen won the Hungarian Darts Trophy

"I want to win more and my love for the game is still there. I need to make sure I keep this momentum going."

Van Veen said: "I'm only 22 years old, and to push Michael van Gerwen this far in the final is an amazing feeling. Of course I'm disappointed.

"I missed the match dart, the 118 on the bull, I think it was really close - but Michael's 110 finish shows his class. He's the deserved winner today and congratulations to him."