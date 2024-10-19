Luke Littler fires tournament-record average at Czech Darts Open after switching darts to thrash Nathan Aspinall

Luke Littler produced a tournament-record average at the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open on Saturday night, as Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Martin Schindler and new star Mike De Decker also shone in Prague.

Premier League champion Littler has already won two European Tour titles during his debut season as a professional, and opened his bid for a third success in stunning fashion.

Having trialled using a new design of darts during the midweek Players Championship events, Littler returned in style to the set-up which he has used for much of an incredible year.

He was in blistering form to average 110.43 against Nathan Aspinall in a 6-1 win, producing a finishing masterclass with 91, 128, 88 and 124 combinations in a fine performance.

"I'm happy with that," said Littler, who meets Damon Heta in the third round on Sunday afternoon. "I know what I can throw with these darts and that's why I didn't play with the gold ones.

"There was load of talk about changing my darts so I've come here this weekend and made the decision to go back to what I know best, and they went well tonight. If I play like this again tomorrow I'll be very happy."

Heta had earlier booked his spot in the last 16 with a 6-3 defeat of Gabriel Clemens, averaging over 102 himself as he moved into a mouth-watering tie with Littler.

Czech Darts Open: Third round draw Niels Zonneveld vs Ricardo Pietreczko, Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith, Pavel Drtil vs Kim Huybrechts, Raymond van Barneveld vs Jermaine Wattimena, Alan Soutar vs Michael van Gerwen, Damon Heta vs Luke Littler, Luke Humphries vs Gian van Veen Mike De Decker v Martin Schindler

World Champion Humphries produced a key 10-darter and averaged over 100 as he raced past Ritchie Edhouse for the loss of just two legs.

"It was a decent performance but I know I can improve," said Humphries, who is aiming for a second European Tour title of 2024. "I feel like there's another level in me - I'm not playing my best but I manage to be doing the right things at the right time. I want to be back to my fluent best."

Image: Luke Humphries claimed a 6-2 win over Ritchie Edhouse on Saturday night

Humphries now meets Gian van Veen - who won through to the PDC Winmau World Youth Championship final on Monday and continued that form to defeat James Wade 6-2.

Van Gerwen - a 37-time European Tour winner - was another stand-out performer in Saturday's second round as he overcame a resurgent Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4, averaging 104.56 and hitting five 180s alongside two 11-dart breaks of throw.

Image: Michael van Gerwen impressed to breeze into the last 16 in Prague

Mike De Decker's superb run of form continued with a whitewash of Danny Noppert, as the new BoyleSports World Grand Prix champion stormed into Sunday's Finals Day at PVA Expo in Prague. De Decker was in ruthless mood as he averaged 102.48 and took out a 150 finish to defeat Noppert, who was restricted to just one dart at a double.

Finals Day begins with the third round on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session later that day.

