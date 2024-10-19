World Darts Championship: Noa-Lynn van Leuven beats Beau Greaves to qualify for Alexandra Palace

Noa-Lynn van Leuven has qualified for her first PDC World Darts Championship, with a 5-3 victory over Beau Greaves clinching the Women's Series 21.

The 28-year-old secured her place at Alexandra Palace following a dominant victory over world No 1 Greaves to win the tournament with a stunning 109.64 average in Leicester.

Van Leuven will be the first trans woman to compete in the highlight of the darting calendar, live from December 15-January 3 on Sky Sports.

It is the second time van Leuven has defeated Greaves in the final of a tournament this year, following her 5-4 victory which secured the Series Event 15 title in Germany in August.

"I set off well but before I knew it she [Van Leuven] just power-housed me!" Greaves said after the heavy loss. "Sometimes in darts you've just got to allow it to happen and that was one of those days for me.

"Fair play to her, she played really well and she deserved the win. I fell asleep at times where I should have been hitting more trebles and she punished me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Love The Darts podcast, Glen Durrant says the PDPA are making sure that Noa-Lynn van Leuven is coping with the 'horrible' criticism she is receiving for competing as a trans player.

Van Leuven also defeated Trina Gulliver, Mikuru Suzuki and Lisa Ashton during her run in the event, and beat Scotland's emerging Lorraine Hyde in the semi-finals on her way to a fourth title of 2024.

The Dutchwoman transitioned in 2021 and joined the Women's Series the following year. She also created history by becoming the first trans woman to play in a televised darts tournament in July when she appeared at the Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Victory in Leicester handed van Leuven her fourth title of the season in the Women's Series, along with three runner-up finishes, extending her advantage in second spot on the Order of Merit behind Greaves.

Greaves bounces back to win Event 22

Women's World Matchplay champion Greaves had already secured top spot on the Women's Series Order of Merit, with the teenager continuing her monopoly of the women's game by bouncing back to claim her eighth title of the 2024 PDC Women's Series later that day.

Greaves dropped just seven legs in six matches in a dominant display, averaging over 90 against Angela Kirkwood and Gemma Hayter in the latter stages before defying a 12-dart leg from Sherrock in the final to pull away for a 5-1 victory.

The PDC Women's Series concludes on Sunday with Events 23 & 24 in Leicester. Van Leuven is now assured of a spot in the World Darts Championship, with the second qualifying place from the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit currently occupied by Sherrock - with only Suzuki and Ashton able to catch her on Sunday.

In the race for the second Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts place - alongside Betfred Women's World Matchplay winner Greaves - Van Leuven sits £3,500 clear of Sherrock, who must win both of Sunday's events to snatch a spot in Wolverhampton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Polly James and Glen Durrant discuss Beau Greaves' comments saying that it would be 'silly' to think a female player could win the World Championship.

