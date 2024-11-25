Luke Littler on possible World Darts Championship match vs Fallon Sherrock: I don't know if the crowd would back me or her

Luke Littler believes the Ally Pally crowd would face a tough decision of who to back if he ends up facing Fallon Sherrock at the World Darts Championship.

If Sherrock beats Ryan Meikle in the opening round, she will then face the world No 4 in what would be an epic contest

Sherrock went on a run in the 2019/2020 Worlds when she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to make history, and so Littler believes he may face a crowd that will not totally be on his side if he gets to play her.

"If I do come across her, I don't know what the crowd would be like," Littler told Sky Sports. "Against Fallon, it might be a bit different."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last year's beaten finalist Littler assesses his year so far and reveals his routine ahead of the World Darts Championship

"I don't think anyone really missed it. It was incredible to watch," Litter added on Sherrock's ground-breaking run to the third round five years ago.

Littler enjoyed his own trailblazing Ally Pally debut last year, storming through to the final aged only 16 before ultimately being beaten 7-4 by world No 1 Luke Humphries in the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries is looking to become back-to-back world champion at Alexandra Palace

And the teenager says he will be buzzing to be back where it all began for him 12 months ago, raring to go for his tournament opener against either Sherrock or Meikle.

"Good luck to them both. It should be a really interesting game, because Ryan's playing really good, and so is Fallon," Littler said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Michael Bridge and Polly James discuss whether Littler has surpassed expectations in 2024 after winning the Grand Slam of Darts

"It won't be easy [against either of them]. No game will be easy this year, but it'll be a tough test for both of them facing each other in the first round.

"Either way, I'm very confident, whoever wins. I just can't wait to get on stage.

"Ever since the Worlds [last year] it has been crazy; this is where it all started for me. The buzz is there, I can feel it."

When will the World Darts Championship take place?

The tournament gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Michael Bridge and Polly James debate which players are still to be feared when playing against them

There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.

The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15-January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.