Luke Humphries ready to be crowned back-to-back World Darts Champion and create a legacy

To win one world title is tough enough but to go back-to-back takes a new mentality altogether. That is something Luke Humphries is going to have to unlock when he heads to Alexandra Palace this December.

It is a feat not many in the sport have ever completed - only Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis, and Gary Anderson successfully kept hold of their title in successive years.

Indeed, it is renowned as one of the toughest accomplishments to achieve, the world champion often heading into the championship with a target on their back.

However, if a player can become not only a two-time world champion but in back-to-back years, they would go down as one of the sport's greats, something Humphries would like to add to his ever-growing CV as he continues to build his "legacy".

"I think it would just be that absolute dream that you feel like you're never going to wake up from," Humphries said.

"When you're a one-time World Champion, it's always amazing, but when you're a two-time champion, it kind of puts you up there in the higher elite of the players that have ever played this sport.

"It's always nice winning one, but to win a second, it really does put you up there in the legacy of the greatest players there's ever been.

"This would be a great statement for myself to be a two-time World Champion before I'm 30 [Humphries turns 30 in February]. It's set a good precedent for me to go on and win a lot more in the future, but it's going to be tough.

"You want to go on and do it again. The toughness of how the sport's going, you kind of have to maybe think, try and get as many in as early as you can before maybe the new generation comes through.

You're kind of a really good player but you're still not in the top four or anything. That's what can happen.

"Like I said, I'm in that rich vein of form and I'm playing well over the last 18 months. So it's a great opportunity to go on and try and get as many titles as I can."

Of course, as a young player in the sport Humphries has time on his side to add my world titles to his trophy cabinet but now having the experience of what it takes to win on the biggest stage, he wants to take advantage sooner rather than later.

"Yes, I've got many years to go, but when I'm in this form, when I'm winning these titles and I'm at the top of my game, I feel like you want to take advantage of the way you're playing to go on and win more," Humphries added.

"The way I was playing at the back in the last year, it would have been easy for me to just think I was going to win, but I thought winning major tournaments and then winning World Championships are completely two different things to do.

"It's so much harder. I didn't realise how hard it was, but it was mentally challenging. I rode my luck in moments and maybe I might have to do that this year if I do win, but you've just got to believe in yourself.

"The good thing for me is I'll take from that as I know how to do it."

When will the World Darts Championship take place?

The tournament gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.

There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.

The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

