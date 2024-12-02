World Darts Championship: Is it Gian van Veen's time to shine at Alexandra Palace?

If you rewind to 2023, Gian van Veen entered the World Youth final, just a month out from the World Championship, as favourite. In that final he lost to a certain Luke Littler.

Of course, no one could have predicted the meteoric rise the 17-year-old then went on, but for 22-year-old van Veen it has also been a year of steady progress, making it to the quarter-finals at the Grand Slam, the last 32 of the World Grand Prix and the last 16 of the UK Open.

Then, in Minehead, he finally gained that elusive World Youth Championship title when he defeated fellow Dutchman Jurjen van der Velde 6-5 in a dramatic encounter.

With that huge title and confidence under his belt, Van Veen can reflect on the last year with a lot of positivity even if his fellow youth star has taken a lot of the spotlight.

"Yeah, I think both of our careers have gone upwards since then. I think his [Littler's], of course, way more than mine. But I think that's okay," Van Veen said.

"I just take my time. I just want to do my career. Of course, he's doing phenomenal at winning titles, especially on TV, but it's not something I'm comparing myself to.

"I think none of us can really compare to that. I was the favourite going into the final last year, but we both had quite successful years.

"Last year I made the semi-final of the European Championship, and I put maybe extra pressure on myself in the World Championship.

"I want to show everyone what I can do as well. But now it's not the first time "

It is not lost on Van Veen just how special the World Championship is, admitting he had "goosebumps" when arriving for his debut last year.

Despite losing 3-2 to Man Lok Leung in the first round, with experience of the biggest stage now under his belt, Van Veen is heading to Ally Pally ready to show just how talented he is.

"I'll hopefully do well in the World Championship. Ally Pally is a special place. When I walked in last year, I got goosebumps," he added.

"Driving up the hill was fantastic in itself. Of course, my World Championship didn't go as planned, but I'm just really looking forward to being back this year, and hopefully it'll be better than last year.

"But it's the second time, so I know what to expect from the stage, from the practice area, from the crowd, and the hotel, everything around it.

"So I think I'll be a lot calmer this year, and it should be a very good tournament. People say, with the Worlds, it's just getting through that first match.

"I want to win my first game. That's the main goal for this year and then we'll see how it goes, take it game by game. I think if I make the last 16, or maybe even quarter-final, I'll be very happy. Very happy with that."

