Stephen Bunting: Viral sensation excited for World Darts Championship crowd to go 'Bunting mental!'

Wherever Stephen Bunting goes he knows he will have the crowd right behind him - and the World Darts Championship will be no exception.

Bunting has taken social media by storm over the last year with his TikToks, his catchy tagline of 'Let's go Bunting mental!' sweeping through crowds at every darts tournament there is.

His walk-on also has the fans going wild singing 'Titanium', by David Guetta ft Sia, as Bunting takes in every moment while working the crowd.

Luckily for the St Helens man, Bunting's rising cult status has been coupled with the best darts of his life and he does not want it to stop anytime soon, especially not at the Worlds.

"Oh, it'll be amazing. Obviously, at the Ally Pally, it's just a special place" Bunting said.

"The walk-on last year was unbelievable. Obviously, everyone's singing 'Titanium' and stuff. Yeah, it really does help you as well, especially if things don't go right in the match.

"The crowd are there on your side. It's nice to be known as a fan favourite. A lot of the TikTok stuff I do as well, messing around and stuff.

"I think the fans see my sort of personality, which is good, and it's good to give something back to the fans as well.

"I've also seen even more now with the merchandise, and people wearing the Bunting t-shirts and singing the 'Let's go Bunting mental' chant. It's gone crazy, to be honest.

"People are all singing it at every venue I go to now, and even when people are in the street pulling me to one side, 'Oh, Bunting mental!'.

"It's gone absolutely crazy, and yeah, long may it continue."

Despite being excited for the reception he is going to get at Ally Pally, Bunting is trying to go into the biggest tournament of the year feeling "relaxed" and without putting too much pressure on himself.

"I think probably the last 18 months (have been my best darts) and I think I am just more consistent in my game," he added.

"The averages proved that and the double percentage and stuff. I am feeling relaxed on and off the oche.

"I've not really set any targets, to be honest.

"Obviously, I'm playing really well. I'm not going to put pressure on myself and say I'm going to win it, but I'm playing the best darts of my life at the minute, and I definitely know I can. It's about getting down there.

"Preparation has got to be right leading into it, and then I've got to prepare and look after myself when I'm down there as well, make sure that I'm 100 per cent for every game I play, and just give it my all and we've got a chance."

When will the World Darts Championship take place?

The tournament gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.

There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.

The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

