Leighton Bennett and Billy Warriner banned from darts for match-fixing offences by Darts Regulation Authority

Teenage darts sensation Leighton Bennett has been banned for eight years for charges including match fixing, the Darts Regulation Authority have said.

The 18-year-old Bennett, and Billy Warriner - for 10 years - have both been banned after an investigation by the DRA.

The International Betting Integrity Association reported suspicious betting on four matches involving Bennett in the Modus Super Series in 2023.

Image: Bennett is a former BDO youth champion, becoming the youngest to ever win the tournament at 13 years old in 2019

The DRA decided "both players had a case to answer for serious breaches" of its rules and, having been suspended in August, Bennett and Warriner were found guilty at a hearing in November.

Bennett became the youngest BDO youth champion when only 13 years old in 2019. He also beat 14-time world champion Phil Taylor the same year.

The teenager won a card on the professional PDC Tour earlier this year and had vowed to rival World Championship runner-up Luke Littler, who won the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts titles this season aged 17.

"Bennett was found guilty of 10 charges for fixing the four matches, provided inside information on the matches, of failing to assist an investigation and for signing a contract with an unregistered agent," said a DRA statement.

"Warriner admitted 19 of 21 charges for being concerned in fixing the four matches, providing inside information and organising betting on the matches, four counts of failing to assist the investigation, two counts of acting as an unregistered agent and betting on darts.

"In addition, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated incident at a darts event where he was abusive to an official and threatened his opponent."

Bennett and Warriner, who have also been ordered to pay £8,100 each in costs, have until December 14 to appeal.

