WDF Lakeside World Darts Championship: Beau Greaves begins title defence with victory over Kirsi Viinikainen
Beau Greaves beat Kirsi Viinikainen 2-0 at Lakeside on Tuesday; she finished with an average of 82.89; Greaves first won the WDF World Darts Championship in 2022 at 18 years old to become the youngest winner of the event and retained the title last year
Wednesday 4 December 2024 00:14, UK
Beau Greaves began her title defence with a straight-sets win over Kirsi Viinikainen at the WDF Lakeside World Darts Championship.
Greaves kicked off the match with a 17-darter, helping her secure the first set 3-1 with two breaks of the Viinikainen throw.
The Finn got seven darts into a nine at the start of the second set, eventually taking it out in 12, but was unable to continue that form with Greaves winning three on the spin to wrap up the win.
Greaves took the match 2-0 and finished with an average of 82.89. In 2022, Greaves became the youngest person to win a world title at 18 years old and retained her crown last year.
Meanwhile, this year's favourite for the men's event, Jimmy van Schie, and veteran Paul Lim also claimed victories on Tuesday evening.
picked up wins.