Darts walk-on songs: All the anthems and music from Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more
Walk-on songs of all 32 ranked players heading to the oche at the 2025 World Darts Championship; Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting, etc - check out their tunes with our playlist
Saturday 7 December 2024 21:26, UK
Christmas is just around the corner, and so is one of the highlights in the sporting calendar - the World Darts Championship.
The festive season is synonymous with music, and so are the Worlds at Alexandra Palace - 'Chasing the Sun' by Planet Funk on loop for the next month, anyone?
In addition to darts' iconic anthem, players use their respective walk-on songs to get them in the zone as they head to the oche on the biggest stage in the game.
With 96 players in action at the Ally Pally this year, keeping track of all the tunes looks as tough as hitting a nine-darter!
But fear not, in the true spirit of 'Dartsmas', we have listed every walk-on song from the 32 ranked players competing at this year's tournament.
And, as an extra little gift, we have thrown in a Spotify playlist to listen to them on, and included some of the finest walk-on video content to whet the appetite ahead of the Worlds. Enjoy!
Luke Humphries
'I Predict a Riot' - Kaiser Chiefs
Luke Littler
'Greenlight' - Pitbull
Michael Smith
'Shut Up and Dance' - Walk the Moon
Michael van Gerwen
'Seven Nation Army' - The White Stripes
Rob Cross
'I Don't Wanna Wait' - David Guetta
Dave Chisnall
'Dizzy' - Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff
Jonny Clayton
'Johnny B. Goode' - Chuck Berry
Stephen Bunting
'Titanium' - David Guetta
Damon Heta
'My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark' - Fall Out Boy
Gerwyn Price
'Ice Ice Baby' - Vanilla Ice
Dimitri Van den Bergh
'Happy' - Pharrell Williams
Nathan Aspinall
'Mr Brightside' - The Killers
Danny Noppert
'High Hopes' - Panic! At the Disco
Gary Anderson
'Jump Around' - House of Pain
Chris Dobey
'Let's Get Ready to Rumble' - PJ & Duncan
James Wade
'I'm Still Standing' - Elton John
Josh Rock
'Welcome To The Party' - DJ Krissy
Peter Wright
'Don't Stop the Party' - Pitbull
Ross Smith
'Red Light Spells Danger' - Billy Ocean
Ryan Searle
'Paranoid' - Black Sabbath
Andrew Gilding
'Gold' - Spandau Ballet
Martin Schindler
'J'Adore Hardcore' - Scooter
Joe Cullen
'Don't Look Back in Anger' - Oasis
Mike De Decker
'Three Little Birds' - Bob Marley
Dirk van Duijvenbode
'Just Like You' - Radical Redemption
Daryl Gurney
'Sweet Caroline' - Neil Diamond
Gabriel Clemens
'Wonderwall' - Oasis
Gian van Veen
'Astronomia' - Vicetone & Tony Igy
Krzysztof Ratajski
'Whatever You Want' - Status Quo
Ritchie Edhouse
'Our House' - Madness
Brendan Dolan
'I'm Shipping Up to Boston' - Dropkick Murphys
Raymond van Barneveld
'Eye of the Tiger' - Survivor
