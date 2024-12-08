Darts walk-on songs: All the anthems and music from Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more

Christmas is just around the corner, and so is one of the highlights in the sporting calendar - the World Darts Championship.

The festive season is synonymous with music, and so are the Worlds at Alexandra Palace - 'Chasing the Sun' by Planet Funk on loop for the next month, anyone?

In addition to darts' iconic anthem, players use their respective walk-on songs to get them in the zone as they head to the oche on the biggest stage in the game.

With 96 players in action at the Ally Pally this year, keeping track of all the tunes looks as tough as hitting a nine-darter!

But fear not, in the true spirit of 'Dartsmas', we have listed every walk-on song from the 32 ranked players competing at this year's tournament.

And, as an extra little gift, we have thrown in a Spotify playlist to listen to them on, and included some of the finest walk-on video content to whet the appetite ahead of the Worlds. Enjoy!

Luke Humphries

'I Predict a Riot' - Kaiser Chiefs

Luke Littler

'Greenlight' - Pitbull

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last year's World Darts Championship finalists Luke Littler and Luke Humphries get personal and interview one another, talking through each other's walk-on songs and much more

Michael Smith

'Shut Up and Dance' - Walk the Moon

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith explains the story behind his walk-on and his most embarrassing walk-on moment

Michael van Gerwen

'Seven Nation Army' - The White Stripes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen walks out at the Premier League Play-offs

Rob Cross

'I Don't Wanna Wait' - David Guetta

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Cross explains the story behind his walk-on and why Premier League nights in Rotterdam and Dublin live long in the memory

Dave Chisnall

'Dizzy' - Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dave Chisnall explains the story behind his walk-on and why he could change his music in the future

Jonny Clayton

'Johnny B. Goode' - Chuck Berry

Stephen Bunting

'Titanium' - David Guetta

Damon Heta

'My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark' - Fall Out Boy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Heta brings 'The Heat' in a bizarre walk-on for his World Darts Championship clash against Martin Lukeman

Gerwyn Price

'Ice Ice Baby' - Vanilla Ice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price is welcomed to The O2 arena ahead of his match-up against Jonny Clayton in the Premier League final four

Dimitri Van den Bergh

'Happy' - Pharrell Williams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Before picking up his first major TV title at the World Matchplay, Dimitri Van den Bergh explained the story behind his walk-on and those famous dance moves on the stage

Nathan Aspinall

'Mr Brightside' - The Killers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall explains the story behind his walk-on and how he ended up centre stage in a nightclub in Stockport when his song came on

Danny Noppert

'High Hopes' - Panic! At the Disco

Gary Anderson

'Jump Around' - House of Pain

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Anderson explains the story behind his walk-on and recalls a memorable night in Scotland in the Premier League

Chris Dobey

'Let's Get Ready to Rumble' - PJ & Duncan

James Wade

'I'm Still Standing' - Elton John

Josh Rock

'Welcome To The Party' - DJ Krissy

Peter Wright

'Don't Stop the Party' - Pitbull

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the most memorable walk-ons, from Peter Wright getting the party started to Phil Taylor's final walk to the oche

Ross Smith

'Red Light Spells Danger' - Billy Ocean

Ryan Searle

'Paranoid' - Black Sabbath

Andrew Gilding

'Gold' - Spandau Ballet

Martin Schindler

'J'Adore Hardcore' - Scooter

Joe Cullen

'Don't Look Back in Anger' - Oasis

Mike De Decker

'Three Little Birds' - Bob Marley

Dirk van Duijvenbode

'Just Like You' - Radical Redemption

Daryl Gurney

'Sweet Caroline' - Neil Diamond

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daryl Gurney explains the story behind his walk-on and why a Premier League night in Belfast holds special memories

Gabriel Clemens

'Wonderwall' - Oasis

Gian van Veen

'Astronomia' - Vicetone & Tony Igy

Krzysztof Ratajski

'Whatever You Want' - Status Quo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the most memorable walk-ons in the sport from John Henderson rocking Aberdeen to Rotterdam welcoming Raymond van Barneveld

Ritchie Edhouse

'Our House' - Madness

Brendan Dolan

'I'm Shipping Up to Boston' - Dropkick Murphys

Raymond van Barneveld

'Eye of the Tiger' - Survivor

