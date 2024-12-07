Beau Greaves breezes into WDF Women's World Darts Championship final and closing on third Lakeside title

Beau Greaves moved a step closer to a third consecutive WDF Women’s World Championship title after thrashing Deta Hedman to secure her spot in Sunday’s final.

The women's world No 1 despatched Kirsi Viinikainen and Jikta Cisarova in straight sets to reach the last four at Lakeside, where she dropped just three legs on her way to a 3-0 victory over the fourth seed.

Greaves threw two 180s and a brilliant 148 finish on the way to taking the first set 3-1, with three more maximums helping her claim the next set by the same margin and grab control of the contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her first win at the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

Hedman recovered from being broken in the opening leg of the third set to immediately break back herself, only for Greaves to break again and then seal a convincing victory with a 120 checkout.

"I feel absolutely brilliant," Greaves said after her victory. "There's nothing negative about it. Obviously I've won and I played a little better than I have done the past two games, so positive moving onto the final."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PDC chief executive officer Matt Porter says he gets Beau Greaves' decision to play at this year's WDF Lakeside instead of the PDC's World Championships but hopes to see at the Ally Pally in the near future.

The 20-year-old will face Sophie McKinlay next, after the Scottish teenager saw off Lerena Rietbergen 3-1 in the other semi-final.

McKinlay is also through to the Girls' World Championship final against England's Paige Pauling, held earlier on Sunday, after impressively defeating 2023 girls' winner Aurora Fochesato in straight sets.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In the men's competition, 70-year-old Paul Lim continued to roll back the years and thrashed American Jason Brandon 5-0 to reach the final.

Lim, who famously achieved the first World Championship nine-dart finish in 1990, won 14 consecutive legs before closing out a straight-sets victory and set up a final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When will the PDC World Darts Championship take place?

The tournament gets underway at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.

There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Follow the biggest darts stars behind the scenes of the biggest competitions in Game of Throws: Inside the Darts on Sky Documentaries.

The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15-January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.