Beau Greaves breezes into WDF Women's World Darts Championship final and closing on third Lakeside title
Beau Greaves faces Scotland's Sophie McKinlay in Sunday's final; 70-year-old Paul Lim reaches the men's final at Lakeside; Watch every session of the PDC World Darts Championship from December 15 to January 3 live on Sky Sports
Saturday 7 December 2024 23:08, UK
Beau Greaves moved a step closer to a third consecutive WDF Women’s World Championship title after thrashing Deta Hedman to secure her spot in Sunday’s final.
The women's world No 1 despatched Kirsi Viinikainen and Jikta Cisarova in straight sets to reach the last four at Lakeside, where she dropped just three legs on her way to a 3-0 victory over the fourth seed.
Greaves threw two 180s and a brilliant 148 finish on the way to taking the first set 3-1, with three more maximums helping her claim the next set by the same margin and grab control of the contest.
- Beau Greaves open to playing men 'more regularly'
- PDC World Darts Championship: Latest news and video
- Stream PDC World Darts Championship and more with NOW
Hedman recovered from being broken in the opening leg of the third set to immediately break back herself, only for Greaves to break again and then seal a convincing victory with a 120 checkout.
"I feel absolutely brilliant," Greaves said after her victory. "There's nothing negative about it. Obviously I've won and I played a little better than I have done the past two games, so positive moving onto the final."
Trending
- Papers: Ten Hag could join forces with Klopp
- Amorim: Man Utd lack quality, long journey ahead
- 'Idiotic!' 'Inexcusable!' - Wolff furious after Mercedes 'let down' Hamilton on farewell
- Forest win at Old Trafford after Man Utd errors LIVE!
- 'The data showed this' - how to hurt Man City
- Bellingham nets in Real win | Gittens scores another Dortmund stunner
- Everton-Liverpool postponed - when could game be rescheduled?
- Forest storm Old Trafford in lively victory over Man Utd
- West Ham's Antonio 'stable and conscious' after car accident
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
The 20-year-old will face Sophie McKinlay next, after the Scottish teenager saw off Lerena Rietbergen 3-1 in the other semi-final.
McKinlay is also through to the Girls' World Championship final against England's Paige Pauling, held earlier on Sunday, after impressively defeating 2023 girls' winner Aurora Fochesato in straight sets.
In the men's competition, 70-year-old Paul Lim continued to roll back the years and thrashed American Jason Brandon 5-0 to reach the final.
Lim, who famously achieved the first World Championship nine-dart finish in 1990, won 14 consecutive legs before closing out a straight-sets victory and set up a final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk.
When will the PDC World Darts Championship take place?
The tournament gets underway at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.
There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.
The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.
The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.
Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15-January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.