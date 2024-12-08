Beau Greaves wins WDF Women's World Darts Championship title for third year running as Paul Lim, 70, misses out in Men's final
Beau Greaves defeated Scotland's Sophie McKinlay to seal a hat-trick of titles; Paul Lim is in action later on Sunday in the men's final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk
Sunday 8 December 2024 23:12, UK
Beau Greaves claimed a third consecutive WDF Women’s World Championship title after beating Scottish teenager Sophie McKinlay to continue her dominance at Lakeside.
It's now a dozen match victories on the bounce at the famous venue for Greaves as the women's world No 1 defeated her opponent by four sets to one.
McKinlay - who ended up tasting defeat in a second final of the day after losing the Girls' World Championship final against Paige Pauling earlier on Sunday - does hold the distinction of being only person to take a set off Beau Greaves in this year's World Championship, punishing four missed set darts from the two-time winner to take the opener 3-2.
From there though, Greaves responded in typical fashion reeling off 12 of the next 14 legs, clocking six maximums along the way, to seal a hat-trick of WDF titles.
In the men's competition, 70-year-old Paul Lim - who famously achieved the first World Championship nine-dart finish in 1990 - fell short of securing what would have a fairytale triumph in the Men's final against Shane McGuirk, going down to a 6-3 defeat against the Irishman.
Coming into the match, McGuirk hadn't dropped a single set in the tournament, and he raced into a 4-0 lead in the final, but Lim won the fifth set to grab a foothold. Although 'The Arrow' then moved a set from victory by taking the sixth - Lim wasn't for giving up without a fight and took the seventh and eighth before McGuirk finally made sure of victory to deny the veteran what would've been a historic win.
When will the PDC World Darts Championship take place?
The tournament gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.
There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.
The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.
The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.
