Luke Littler defeats Luke Humphries to win Premier League night in Glasgow

Defending champion Luke Littler silenced the boo boys to edge out world No 1 Luke Humphries 6-5 in Glasgow and pick up his first nightly win of the Premier League season.

The world champion staged a remarkable fightback from 5-1 down to defeat Rob Cross in the opening match of the night before beating Michael van Gerwen and then halting Humphries' bid for back-to-back nightly wins to kick off his season.

Humphries came to the stage bothered by a cut to his finger but it did not seem to trouble his game as the rivals went at it hammer and tongs from the off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PDC referee Kirk Bevins had to warn the crowd in Glasgow after jeers and whistling were aimed at Humphries during his final against Littler

Premier League Darts - Night Two results Quarter-finals Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Littler Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries 6-4 Chris Dobey Semi-finals Luke Littler 6-2 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries Final Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Littler reeled in a spectacular 'Big Fish' with Humphries coming close to hitting his own in the eighth leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler lands the biggest checkout of the night as his 170 was matched with a wild reeling celebration!

The contest, which was largely overshadowed by constant whistling in the crowd, was settled in a deciding-leg shootout, won by Littler on D20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler shares his thoughts after his dramatic victory over Humphries in Glasgow

"Me and Luke both weren't at our best. It was a weird game," reflected Littler, who has won all six of his Premier League meetings against Humphries.

"I did well to hit a 10-darter and 11-darter when it mattered and that was crucial.

"You just have to keep going. When I was 5-1 down against Rob I had to pull it out of the bag and thankfully I did.

"Coming into tonight, I just wanted to win that first game and get some points on the board, and my confidence went through the roof after the comeback against Rob."

Littler later spoke out against the whistling both he and Humphries received, saying: "Obviously they've got to step in at some point and say something. That was pretty bad but I got the win."

Tale of the Tape

How the table looks after Glasgow

How Littler and Humphries set up dream final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Littler's semi-final victory over Van Gerwen

In a repeat of last week's classic encounter, Littler was looking for revenge against Van Gerwen and he opened with back-to-back 13-dart legs, a 115 checkout and a fourth D20 in succession to surge into a comfortable 4-0 lead before the Dutchman stopped the rot in their semi-final encounter.

Teenager Littler put a stop to any sign of a resurgence from 'The Green Machine' with a quality 94 finish on the bullseye to move within a leg of victory. He eventually sealed a stellar 6-2 win with a 104 average.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries showed his class against Price in the Premier League as he took out 134 and 79 with double-double finishes

Meanwhile, Humphries recovered from 4-2 down with four legs on the spin to deny Gerwyn Price and set up a blockbuster final with Littler.

'Cool Hand' finished with a 102 average, hitting five 180s and 50 per cent on the doubles, including finishes of 134, 105 and 99.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price whistled back at the crowd in Glasgow after many whistles and jeers were aimed at the Iceman during his match with Humphries

Littler fights back from 5-1 down to edge Cross in quarter-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Littler came from 5-1 down to beat Cross 6-5

Littler took on Cross in the first match of the night, with 'Voltage' having picked up the first ProTour title earlier this year and he headed into the quarter-final in red-hot form.

Littler, playing his 100th match on TV since turning professional, looked in a state of shock when Cross stung him with a spectacular 128 checkout for a 12-dart break of throw in the third leg before consolidating it on his favourite D18.

Former world champion Cross broke Littler once more to move 4-1 up and the 34-year-old edged towards victory with a neat 14-darter in the next leg.

However, the 18-year-old began a remarkable fightback as he hit finishes of 78 and 68 along with 14 and 13-dart legs to level things up before reaching the semi-finals with a steady 88 checkout. It was also his 64th 100+ average (104.59).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen produced a fantastic performance to defeat Bunting 6-1, with this 122 from MVG the pick of his best checkouts

Van Gerwen wrapped up an emphatic 6-1 win over Stephen Bunting with a 109 average, including a 122 checkout and 6/9 on the doubles, to set up a rematch of their Belfast quarter-final against Littler - a match he won in a dramatic last-leg decider.

Price, the 2023 Premier League runner-up, held firm to seal a hard-fought 6-4 win over Nathan Aspinall with 6/13 on the doubles for a place in the semi-finals, while Humphries reeled off four straight legs in 11, 14, 12 and 12 darts to topple Chris Dobey with a 106 average.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Live Premier League Darts Thursday 20th February 7:00pm

Fixtures: Night 3 at 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 20 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey Semi-finals Humphries/Bunting vs Price/Littler Cross/Aspinall vs Van Gerwen/Dobey

The Premier League continues with Night Three at the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 20 as Bunting meets Humphries in the evening's opener, while reigning champion Littler takes on 2023 runner-up Price. Watch Night Three of Premier League Darts from the 3Arena, Dublin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

