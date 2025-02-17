Chris Dobey beats Jelle Klaasen to clinch Players Championship 3 win

Chris Dobey continued his strong start to the year by clinching the Players Championship 3 title with victory over Jelle Klaasen in Rosmalen.

The 34-year-old Dobey pulled away to claim an 8-4 win just a week after losing in the final of Players Championship 2 to Gerwyn Price.

Dobey, who started 2025 by reaching the World Championship semi-finals, began with an 11-dart leg and was never behind against the Dutchman, who was playing in his first PDC final since 2015.

Dobey won three games on Monday to seal his place in his second straight final, easing past Wessel Nijman and Krzysztof Ratajski respectively before he was pushed to the limit in a 7-6 semi-final win over Callan Rydz.

Klaasen reached his long-awaited final the hard way, edging past Mickey Mansell in a deciding leg, then seeing off former world champion Rob Cross and Welshman Nick Kenny.

"This was massive for me," said Dobey, who claimed a hat-trick of titles last year to finish top of the 2024 Players Championship Order of Merit.

"I probably should have won the final against Gezzy [Gerwyn Price] last week, but I came back today, battled hard and it's another point proven.

"I was crying out for this form on the ProTour a couple of years ago," admitted Dobey, who moves into the world's top eight after securing his sixth Players Championship crown.

"If I can take this form on to the big stage, then who knows? I could be winning these major titles.

"You have to take your opportunities and make it count. I just love playing darts and I want to keep winning titles now."

