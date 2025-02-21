Gerwyn Price praises Dublin crowd after beating Luke Humphries, Luke Littler to Premier League Darts Night Three win

Gerwyn Price believes he proved a point by seeing off Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries on his way to victory on Night Three of the Premier League in Dublin.

Price became the third different winner in as many weeks after an impressive victory at the 3Arena, where he defeated Littler and Humphries before seeing off Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in Thursday's final.

The Welshman claimed a fifth consecutive victory over Littler with a 6-4 success, then produced a finishing masterclass - with a 170 among three ton-plus checkouts - on his way to a 6-3 win over Humphries.

Price's heroics in Dublin lift him to seven points and second in the league table, leaving him within three points of early leader Humphries ahead of their quarter-final clash on Night Four in Exeter next week - live on Sky Sports.

"I felt like the Luke Humphries game was a bit more important to me than the first game even though the first game is worth two points and the second is worth an extra one," Price said in his post-match press conference.

"I slipped up against Luke [Humphries] last week and I'm playing him next week, so I needed to prove a point that I'm playing well enough to win these games and these nights and win anything.

"I know I'm playing well and I'm confident in my own game but sometimes on the stage you can second guess yourself and doubt yourself, but I came through them today."

Image: Luke Humphries suffered a semi-final exit to Gerwyn Price on Night Three in Dublin

Price added: "It was a great night for me. It felt like I was playing well last year, but I was missing chances and getting punished. This year I'm taking my chances, I'm playing really well and the results are coming."

Price praises 'brilliant' Dublin crowd

The PDC were forced to release a statement to condemn crowd behaviour after Night Two in Glasgow, where Price was among the players impacted by mid-match whistling, while the 'Ice Man' hopes the fans can be like they were in Dublin over the rest of the Premier League campaign.

"Fingers crossed they will be as good as everybody here has been tonight," Price added. "They'll get the best out of the players - that's what they deserve and that's what the players deserve.

"The crowd were brilliant. The last 12-18 months they've been all for me, so long may that continue. When they are behind you, it gets the best out of you.

"I just say for every crowd who come to watch the Premier League, if they want to see some good darts then cheer the player you want to support but don't put the player off that's against that opponent.

"Players are up there trying their best and they will hit nine-darters if you just get behind them and you will have a better night for it I think."

'Things are good for Price'

Price was beaten by Chris Dobey in his opening match on Night One and fell to a semi-final exit against Humphries on Night Two in Glasgow, while his Dublin success was his first Premier League night win since April 2023.

"From the first dart against Luke Littler all the way to the double tops in the final, it was the type of performance that Gerwyn Price knows he can do," former Premier League winner Glen Durrant told Sky Sports' Love The Darts podcast.

"Darts is a better place when Price is playing like that and that was a reminder to himself that he is a devastating player. He is a big scorer, has bottle by the bucket load and he is a proven champion.

"To see him playing like that and with his mindset being positive, is great stuff. Darts is all about timing and he can look forward to next week with confidence and then the UK Open is around the corner. Things are good for him."

Price silences selection critics

Price was one of four wildcard entries into this year's Premier League, having struggled for form throughout last year and failing to qualify for the season-ending Play-Offs at The O2 in London.

The final eight-player line-up generated debate from players and fans alike, with Dave Chisnall calling Price 'a bit lucky' to be included, while Sky Sports' Mark Webster believes the win helps end any questions over his selection.

"A brilliant night for Price and it justifies his selection," Webster said. There was always a question mark over him and Nathan [Aspinall] so it was great to see them playing in a final.

"Price is just finding that good form and winning that formula, so it's a big win for him. I felt like he needed to start well in this year's Premier League and he's done just that.

"He said he was going to have a new attitude this year and he's going and backing it up. He has won on the ProTour as well and that is really important, getting back at winning ranking events, but to get a night win in the Premier League was crucial.

"Price can be a bit despondent when he was chasing and last year was feeling a bit flat, despite actually playing pretty well. He was quite harsh on himself, finishing seventh, but he's off and running now. He is second in the table, and there's plenty to look forward to."

What's next?

The Premier League continues with Night Four at the Westpoint Exeter on Thursday February 27, where Van Gerwen faces Cross in the opening match of the evening ahead of Humphries facing Price.

Cross takes on Aspinall before Bunting plays Littler in the repeat of the World Darts Championship semi-final. Watch Night Four of Premier League Darts on Thursday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

