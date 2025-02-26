James Wade questions own form, 'hyped up' darts and explains why he must get back up PDC Order of Merit

James Wade is adamant that he can still add to his tally of TV titles and has questioned whether the standard in the professional ranks is as high as they’re often perceived.

'The Machine' was thrashed in straight sets by Luke Littler at the Winmau World Masters but has enjoyed a steady start to the season in the floor events, reaching the last-16 of the Players Championship 3 before making the quarter-finals in Players Championship 4.

Wade is missing from the Premier League line-up for a third successive season and has suffered a second-round exit at the PDC World Darts Championship three years running, with the Englishman heading into this week's UK Open pushing for a return to his best.

"When the easier games are coming my way, when I should be doing something, I'm not performing," Wade told the Love The Darts podcast. My timing's awful at the moment and that's what I need to get right.

"I don't think the standard's particularly great at the moment. The high end is good, but it's not what I feel people are talking about. There's opportunities there and there's lots of players not taking them."

World No 1 Luke Humphries and reigning world champion Littler continue to be the stars of the men's game, winning the first two ranking tournaments of the year, while Stephen Bunting and Rob Cross have both won World Series of Darts events this year.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen continues to challenge for honours and Gerwyn Price has already enjoyed a night win on the Premier League this season, although Wade has questioned the standards across the PDC ranks.

"I don't think it's what it's hyped up to be," Wade explained. "What I feel is there's more better players that can win tournaments, there's more than a few of them now, but I don't feel the big numbers are coming and I don't feel that the magical games are that in-depth in tournaments now.

"I just don't feel that the big numbers are there. I watch very, very little darts, so I'm probably the worst person to ask, but I don't see that the standards are as mighty as what some people talk about.

"It's magical, you know, and it's amazing. But I just feel there have been other years and other times where it's probably been a bit better. That's my experience from what I see anyway."

Wade's failure fear and ambitious targets

The 41-year-old receives a bye into the fourth round of the UK Open at Butlin's Minehead Resort, beginning Friday, where he is looking to impress and challenge for a fourth career victory at the event.

Wade, who counts the World Matchplay and Premier League among the 10 TV titles won in his stellar career, admits it he would be disappointed to finish his career without any further success in the PDC majors.

"I still know that I'm good enough for a top-eight player, more than good enough." Wade insisted. "Other people might not think that, but that's how I feel and that's how I know I am.

"It's not something I'm relishing, not something I'm going to enjoy, but I need to get back up there for my own sanity, I think, because I believe I should be there. I feel like I've let myself down by being in the positions I've put myself in.

"I've won more tournaments than most and not many people know that. I've done myself an injustice, how I've conducted myself at times and that's my own fault. That's not a legacy that's celebrated as it would be if it was other players that have not won as much but have got more.

"I need to do it, for personal reasons. I know where I should be and if I finish up the game where I am now, that would be a failure in my eyes.

"I know I can still win TV titles. I know what I can do and I know what I'm capable of. I don't have to be at my very best to do that, but the timing's got to be right.

I've just got to be in the right place at the right time for myself and then hopefully that I can get myself up for the rankings, where the early doors and the draws are a little bit kinder to me."

