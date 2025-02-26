Michael van Gerwen sends form warning to rivals: I'm world No 3 when not playing my best

Michael van Gerwen may not have a 2024 major title to his name but the world No 3's mindset remains very strong with the Premier League now in full flow.

The 'Green Machine' has had questions about his form raised over the last 12 months with titles arriving at a slower pace than usual for the three-time world champion.

Despite those questions, Van Gerwen is still among the top-ranked players in the world and made it all the way to the World Darts Championship final before losing to Luke Littler.

With the Premier League now the Dutchman's focus, Van Gerwen has shown glimpses of sensational play, his win against Littler on the opening night in Belfast an indication.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Luke Littler against Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship

While Van Gerwen admitted he has not been at his best recently, he is still picking up crucial victories over all the big-name players, sending a warning to his rivals of what he could achieve if he hits his strongest form once again.

"I've been playing in the Premier League for a little while, so to perform in front of all those people, it gives you joy, it gives you energy, and that's what's so nice about darts," said Van Gerwen.

"A lot of people, they don't have a mindset. You know what I mean? They just say they have a mindset, but they're weak as f***. And that's the way how it is.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen's brilliant 114 finish inspired him to an enthralling 6-5 win over Luke Littler

"You have to be honest to yourself, and when something is good, it's good. When it is bad, it's bad, and you have to move on, you have to face the problems, and when things don't go your way, you have to work on it, and then have to move forward.

"(Talk about my form) happens when I am not even playing my best darts, so could you imagine if I played my best darts?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen produced a fantastic performance to defeat Stephen Bunting 5-1 during their quarter-final clash in the Premier League, with this 122 from MVG a pick of his best checkouts

With Van Gerwen so in the zone for the Premier League, there is only one way he will see his campaign as successful.

"A win."

And while lots of players wax lyrical about their favourite stops along the Premier League roadshow, Van Gerwen only has one.

"The finals night. That's where the trophy's going to be given away."

Davies: A big response from MVG is coming

Van Gerwen isn't alone in thinking a big response is on the horizon, with Sky Sports Darts' Abigail Davies believing Van Gerwen is going to walk away as Premier League champion 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar and Abigail Davies feel that Michael van Gerwen is showing the form that will see him pick up a big win in the near future

"I think a nightly win is coming. I have actually backed him to win the entire tournament," Davies told the Love the Darts podcast.

"I feel like that big response is coming from him.

"We saw signs of it at the World Championship - the game that stands out is the one against Callan Rydz.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen beats Callan Rydz 5-3 to go through to the semi-finals of the World Championship

"Then that match against Luke Littler on the opening night of the Premier League, he is showing that he has got bursts of brilliance in him, like he used to do.

"He can turn the screw like he used to do. Whether he can sustain it? Of course those vulnerabilities are still there more than they used to be.

"I believe that a big win is in there for him. No, he has not got a major to his name- that is certainly going to hurt him at the moment."

Sky Sports is once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW to watch darts and more top sport.